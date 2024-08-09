By the time she was in her mid-twenties, Gail True had achieved success by most conventional measures. She was working a retail job, managing a team of younger associates and earning plenty of money to cover expenses. But something was missing.

“My whole purpose in life was making money for the company I was working for,” Gail said. She longed for more satisfying work, but needed a position that would give her the flexibility to raise her young kids.

Gail made a career pivot and became a Direct Support Professional, providing support for activities of daily living for adults who are living with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

That work entails a wide range of tasks that varies on a regular basis. One day it might mean helping a client trim that hard-to-reach spot on his beard, so he can feel the confidence that comes from going out into the world looking his best. Another day it might mean supporting a client as he navigates the grocery store aisles. Yet another day it might mean helping a die-hard football fan figure out the logistics to fulfill a lifelong dream of visiting the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

“I’m doing something that matters,” Gail said. “And I love making a difference.”

What’s more, the career change provided Gail with the work-life balance she needed. She worked the night shift, so she could be there every day when her kids came home from school. She was there to lead Girl Scout meetings, and she was there to cheer them on at every dance recital and football game.

“I didn’t miss anything,” Gail said.

Gail is one of scores of people who has found rewarding work in the field of Direct Support, ensuring that Mainers with age-related, physical, behavioral, intellectual and cognitive health needs have the support they need to stay safe, independent and empowered to achieve their personal goals.

There are many full-time, part-time or per-diem positions available, which offer the flexibility to juggle work with other family and life responsibilities. The work is done outside a hospital or nursing home. Training opportunities are widely available, and easy to complete. The vast majority of positions do not require advanced degrees.

As Gail discovered, making the career pivot was well worth the effort.

“It’s just remarkable,” she said, “to feel good about what you do every day.”

