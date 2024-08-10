The NIMBY people are at it again. I looked at the 30-acre site map of Yard South in South Portland; it fits perfectly on a site largely vacant for decades except for boat trailer parking. It is for housing we need badly, but the usual NIMBY people are balking for the usual reasons: traffic, parking, too many people for area, etc.

The 1,200 housing units, with retail, office space and other amenities, is just what South Portland needs. It seems almost every big proposal to bring housing to Southern Maine towns is faced with opposition by a NIMBY crowd, thus we’re never going to get those 80,000 homes we need in Maine.

As a Maine native and former real estate broker, I ask if it is more useful for boat trailer parking and a handful of small businesses, or to house families?

Peter Ferrante

Portland

