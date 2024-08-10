I very much enjoyed Randall Balmer’s history lesson (“Opinion: Are women in the pulpit the reason Christians are leaving the pews?,” Aug. 3). While not an Episcopalian, I perceive that church to be continuing strongly, likely because of its meeting its historic challenges.

The Episcopal Church was one of the earliest denominations, along with Unitarian Universalist, United Church of Christ, Friends (Quakers) and others, to repudiate the Doctrine of Christian Discovery and apologize for its depradations of the Indigenous peoples of this continent and the world as a whole. The Catholic Church, original issuer of the three papal “bulls” five centuries ago that comprise that doctrine, has recently joined those denominations with its own repudiation.

Readers will find it interesting and liberating to learn more about this historic doctrine and its profound impacts on the world. I recommend they consult the work of Steven Newcomb et al., starting with his book “Pagans in the Promised Land.”

Jeffrey Hotchkiss

Portland

