PARIS — Ethiopian runner Tamirat Tola won the men’s marathon at the Paris Olympics on Saturday to end Kenya’s dominance of the race.

Tola finished in an Olympic record time of 2 hours, 6 minutes and 26 seconds, with Belgium’s Bashir Abdi finishing 21 seconds behind and Benson Kipruto taking bronze for Kenya, 34 seconds back.

The 32-year-old Tola looked back as he neared the line, but he was well clear and had time to soak up the applause. Two weeks ago, he entered the Olympic marathon as a substitute for injured teammate Sisay Lemma.

“I was the reserve in the Ethiopian team, but when Sisay had injuries then I had a chance,” Tola said. “I was fully prepared and knew I could fulfill my dream. I am very proud, very happy.”

It was Tola’s second Olympic medal, with the other coming in the 10,000 meters at the 2016 Rio Games.

“After I came from track I achieved a lot in marathon,” said Tola, who broke a 12-year course record when he won last year’s New York marathon.

It was a second Olympic medal for the 35-year-old Abdi, too, and the Somalia-born athlete went one better than his bronze medal at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Tola again got the better of Abdi in marathon at a major race. He beat him in the 2022 world championships, where Abdi finished third.

Britain’s Emile Cairess placed fourth on Saturday and even had enough energy for a sprint finish – of sorts – after 42 kilometers (26 miles) in the sun.

Two-time defending champion Eliud Kipchoge struggled throughout. He was more than eight minutes behind Tola at the 30-kilometer mark and did not finish.

The last non-Kenyan to win was Ugandan Stephen Kiprotich at the London Games in 2012.

The 39-year-old Kipchoge was looking to become the first man to win the race three times. Ethiopian Abebe Bikila won it consecutively in 1960 and 1964 and Waldemar Cierpinski did the same in 1976 and 1980 representing then-East Germany.

Breaking from tradition, the men’s Olympic marathon was not held on the final day and instead the women will run on Sunday.

WOMEN’S GOLF: Lydia Ko completed her Olympic medal collection with the most valuable of them all, a gold medal that puts the 27-year-old Kiwi into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Ko built a five-shot lead on the back nine at Le Golf National as her closest pursuers all collapsed, and then had to hang on until the very end. Her lead down to one, Ko laid up on the par-5 18th, hit wedge to 7 feet and made birdie for a 1-under 71 and a two-shot victory.

Ko won the silver medal in Rio de Janeiro. She won the bronze in Tokyo. The missing one turned out to be more valuable than its weight in gold. The victory pushed her career total to 27 points for the LPGA Hall of Fame, one of the strictest criteria for any shrine.

Esther Henseleit of Germany finished birdie-birdie for a 66 to make Ko work for it. She wound up with the silver. Xiyu Lin of China birdied the final hole for a 69 to take the bronze.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO: Bea Ortiz scored four goals and Spain won its first Olympic gold medal in women’s water polo, beating Australia 11-9 in the final.

Maica García Godoy had three goals as Spain finished with a perfect 7-0 record. Anni Espar Llaquet scored twice, and Martina Terre made 15 saves.

The Netherlands won bronze when it beat the United States 11-10 on Sabrina van der Sloot’s last-second tiebreaking goal. The Dutch trailed 7-3 at halftime and 10-7 midway through the fourth quarter.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL: France defended its Olympic gold medal in men’s volleyball, and oh how special to do so right at home with a raucous, standing-room-only crowd offering assists every step of the way.

South Paris Arena instantly became party central as the dejected Poland team sat and watched its victorious opponent dance all over the court.

Fans waving The Tricolore roared and shook the stands for every remarkable rally, leaping block, powerful spike and service ace as their team handled world No. 1 Poland in straight sets.

The second-ranked French won 25-19, 25-20, 25-23 to make it two in a row on top of the Olympic podium.

