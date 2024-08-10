ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Baltimore right-hander Grayson Rodriguez will be shut down from throwing for at least 10 days because of a mild strain in his right shoulder, but Orioles General Manager Mike Elias expects him to return before the regular season ends.

The Orioles put the 24-year-old on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. The move came one day after he was scratched from a start at Toronto and returned to Baltimore for tests.

“We’re optimistic the strain is relatively mild,” Elias said before Saturday night’s game at Tampa Bay, “We’re also hopeful that we will be able get him back and running before the end of the regular season.”

Rodriguez (13-4, 3.86 ERA) is tied for the most wins in the majors this season.

“He’s starting to feel better, so it’s a good sign.” Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said.

Baltimore’s rotation is also without Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells for the season. The Orioles added starting pitching depth at the trade deadline by acquiring Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers.

SATURDAY GAMES

YANKEES, RANGERS SPLIT: Carlos Rodón scattered three hits over 5 2/3 innings and Austin Wells drove in four runs as New York beat visiting Texas in the first game of a doubleheader.

Corey Seager homered and rookie Cody Bradford pitched five strong innings as the Rangers won the second game, 9-4.

Aaron Judge drove in his major league-leading 105th run as New York won for the ninth time in 12 games.

Adolis García and Josh Jung had two hits apiece for Texas, which lost for the 10th time in 13 games. The Rangers slipped to 6 1/2 games behind AL West frontrunners Houston and Seattle.

Rodón (13-7) allowed García’s two hits and a third-inning single to Jung. The 31-year-old left-hander walked five and struck out six in his eighth start allowing one run or fewer. After struggling over a five-start stretch in June and July, Rodón has a 2.22 ERA and has won all four starts.

ATHLETICS 1, BLUE JAYS 0: Osvaldo Bido and three relievers combined on a two-hitter, Brent Rooker hit his 29th home run and Oakland won in Toronto for its ninth shutout of the season.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in the first inning, extending his hitting streak to 22 games and matching the longest streak of his career. Guerrero also had a 22-game hitting streak in 2022. His current streak is the longest active streak in the major leagues.

Guerrero went 1 for 4. He struck out swinging in the ninth with the tying run at first base.

Bido (3-3) allowed two hits, both singles, in six innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Left-hander Scott Alexander pitched the seventh, righty Tyler Ferguson worked the eighth and Mason Miller finished for his 17th save in 19 chances.

GIANTS 3, TIGERS 1: Brett Wisely hit a two-run double in the fifth inning and San Francisco rebounded after being no-hit for four innings to beat visiting Detroit.

After being held without a hit for four innings by Detroit’s Alex Faedo and Brant Hurter (0-1), the Giants opened the fifth with consecutive singles by Mike Yastrzemski and Jerar Encarnacion before Wisely drove in two runs with a double down the right-field line.

