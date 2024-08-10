The U.S. women’s national team is the most successful in the world, having won 4 World Cups and 4 Olympic gold medals.

But the team hadn’t won gold at the Olympics since 2012.

Until Saturday.

Reenergized by new coach Emma Hayes, who took the reins in May, the USWNT took the field Saturday seeking a win that would signal the return of their global dominance.

In Portland, USWNT fans gathered at the Portland Zoo in East Bayside to cheer on the team – and rejoice when they won the gold.

Copy the Story Link