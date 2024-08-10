ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Caleb Williams showed signs of promise in the No. 1 draft pick’s preseason debut, overseeing a pair of drives ending in field goals in the Chicago Bears’ 33-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

The 22-year-old out of Southern California completed four of seven attempts for 95 yards, and also converted a third-and-9 by bolting out of the pocket for a 13-yard gain. Though he wasn’t perfect – Williams was late in nearly throwing an interception on a play wiped out by a Bills defensive penalty away from the ball – the quarterback oversaw the Bears gaining a combined 152 yards and seven first downs on 20 plays over two possessions.

The game was decided a minute into the fourth quarter when Bears linebacker Micah Baskerville stepped in front of Shane Buechele’s pass intended for Frank Gore Jr. and returned it 53 yards for a touchdown to put Chicago up 19-6. Velus Jones scored on a 4-yard run in the third quarter, and Ian Wheeler scored on runs from 7 and 8 yards in the final six minutes.

For Buffalo, Josh Allen went 2 for 3 for 22 yards, and also had a 7-yard run in being limited to playing the first quarter in the Bills preseason opener. Though the Bills had the ball, Allen gave way to backup Mitch Trubisky to open the second quarter on a drive that ended with Tyler Bass making a 24-yard field goal to cut Chicago’s lead to 6-3.

COMMANDERS 20, JETS 17: Jayden Daniels ran for a touchdown after throwing a perfectly placed deep pass for his first NFL completion to get Washington into New York territory in the Commanders’ 20-17 preseason-opening loss to the Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick from LSU, and most of the Commanders’ starters on offense played just the opening series against Jets backups — and the young QB kept it going on his second pass when he connected with Dyami Brown for 42 yards along the right sideline on third-and-6 from Washington’s 34.

On third-and-3 from the Jets 5, Daniels handed to Austin Ekeler and the veteran who made his Commanders debut went up the middle for a gain of 3 that was confirmed by a virtual measurement. The NFL is testing Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology to measure line to gain instead of the traditional chain gang during some preseason games.

Daniels faked a handoff to Ekeler on third-and-goal, took off to his right on a keeper and scampered untouched 3 yards into the end zone to give the Commanders a 7-0 lead with 8:39 left in the opening quarter. He then found his mother in the stands behind Washington’s sideline and tossed her his first TD ball.

Daniels and most of Washington’s projected starters were done after that 11-play, 70-yard drive. Daniels was 2 of 3 for 45 yards with three third-down conversions before being replaced by Marcus Mariota.

The Jets, who rested nearly all their starters including quarterback Aaron Rodgers, got the win on Austin Seibert’s 37-yard field goal with 21 seconds remaining.

