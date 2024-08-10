With just 87 days until the 2024 presidential election, local and national Democrats hit the campaign trail this weekend for Vice President Kamala Harris in Maine, while the Trump campaign’s presence in the state has been quieter – so far – as Maine Republicans focus on flipping a crucial U.S. House seat.

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison joined Harris for President volunteers and state lawmakers Saturday at the Brunswick Town Mall to kick off canvassing efforts.

“The Democratic National Committee is focused on a 50-state strategy,” Harrison, who also traveled to Bangor on Friday, told the Press Herald. “We want to make sure that we’re going out, and we’re talking to voters all across the country because their voices matter, their votes count.”

On the other side of the aisle, though, it’s unclear what sort of presence Donald Trump’s campaign has in Maine or what campaign events are scheduled.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., came to Maine on Wednesday to help open a Republican “battle station” in Auburn.

While attendees waved Trump for President signs, Johnson’s appearance was mostly focused on boosting Republican state Rep. Austin Theriault’s bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, who has won his last three elections in the Republican-leaning district. Johnson confirmed that the 2nd District race is one of the party’s top targets in the fall election.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung referred questions about Maine campaign staff to the Republican National Committee and the Maine Republican Party.

Maine Republican Party Executive Director Jason Savage did not answer specific questions about the Trump campaign’s presence in Maine or whether the campaign or party had any events planned. Republicans in Maine are working with the Trump Force 47 program, which is recruiting and mobilizing volunteers across the country, Savage said in a written statement.

“It has never been more important to dump weak, failed, and dangerously liberal Democrats like Kamala Harris and Jared Golden,” Savage said.

“Under their disastrous tenures, America has become less safe and less prosperous for all Americans. They’ve put Mainers’ rights and livelihoods in jeopardy for too long,” he continued. “No wonder why the DNC is desperately trying to reach out to voters who are ready to leave these out of touch Democrat politicians in the past.

“The choice is clear. Republicans like Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Austin Theriault are running to give Mainers a real voice in Washington. Together, Republicans will make America strong again, safe again, and proud again,” Savage concluded.

Meanwhile, a handful of pro-Harris volunteers showed up Saturday morning to hear from Harrison and state Sen. Mattie Daughtry and knock on doors around Brunswick.

Ana Hicks, of Brunswick, said she was excited to canvass for the Harris campaign, especially following her choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

“I have two daughters, and this election is really important to me,” Hicks said. “They are 14 and 17. … They are really fired up, too.”

While addressing volunteers, Harrison lauded the Biden-Harris administration’s resume, including its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and landmark pieces of legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“I think it’s important for voters here in Maine to understand the contrast in this election,” Harrison said. “On one side you have two warriors – happy, joyful, warriors – Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who have built a campaign on hope and joy, making sure that we’re fighting to protect the freedoms of all Americans … And then on the contrast, we have Donald Trump and JD Vance, and they are building the campaign off of fear.”

Also in attendance was former state Sen. Roger Katz, a Republican who represented the Augusta area and now co-chairs Republicans for Harris. Katz also appealed to voters’ morality in his call for traditional Republicans to disassociate from Trump.

“I’m one of a growing number of Republicans who always voted for Republicans for president, but just can’t this time,” Katz said. “One candidate has shown by his actions and his words that he truly is a threat to our Democratic institutions.”

Even before Saturday’s canvassing kickoff in Brunswick, Democrats have been more active in Maine this election cycle, holding rallies focused on abortion access and support for small businesses.

Last week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spent two days in Maine last week to highlight infrastructure investments by the Biden administration. Buttigieg ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in 2020 and has appeared on television on behalf of Biden. He was also on Harris’ shortlist for vice president before she selected Walz.

Doug Emhoff, the vice president’s husband, campaigned and raised money for Harris during a visit to southern Maine on July 24, shortly after Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed his vice president.

And Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., held a rally in Portland on July 27. Though he did not formally endorse Harris, Sanders said he would “anything I can” to help Harris win while speaking his view that Democrats should embrace a progressive legislative agenda.

Harris and Trump are competing for Maine’s four Electoral College votes.

Maine is one of two states, along with Nebraska, that splits its electoral votes, while other states use a winner-take-all system. Two electoral votes are awarded to the winner of the statewide popular vote, and one electoral vote is awarded to the winner of each of the state’s two congressional districts.

Although the state has had the system in place since the 1972 election, the first time Maine actually split its electoral votes was in the 2016 presidential race. That year, Trump earned one Electoral College vote by winning the rural, more conservative 2nd District by about 10 percentage points over Hillary Clinton. Trump repeated that feat in 2020, besting Biden by about 6 percentage points in the 2nd District.

Democrats, however, earned the other three electoral votes in each of those elections. Biden won 53.1% to 44% statewide, and Clinton won 49.9% to 45.2%. Both candidates ran up the margins in the more liberal 1st Congressional District, with Biden winning it 60% to 37% and Clinton winning 54% to 40%.

