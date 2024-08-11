Back in 2020, when The Forecaster chose the top 10 girls’ baskeball teams from our coverage area over a 20-year span, it was a time to celebrate the past, as high school sports (along with many other things) had been shut down and the future was unknown.

Life eventually returned to normal and new candidates have emerged, shaking up our original list.

In the interim, Cheverus has won the first two state championships in its program’s history and both teams can stake a claim that they belong here.

Claims we’re about to examine.

Here’s a look at the original top 10 list:

Honorable mentions (in chronological order):

2003-04 Deering Rams (Class A state champion)

2009-10 Scarborough Red Storm (Class A state champion)

2013-14 McAuley Lions (Class A state champion)

2014-15 Greely Rangers (Class B state champion)

Super-six

6) 2007-08 Deering Rams (Class A state champion)

5) 2018-19 Greely Rangers (Class A state champion)

4) 2008-09 Deering Rams (Class A state champion)

3) 2001-02 McAuley Lions (Class A state champion)

2) 2012-13 McAuley Lions (Class A state champion)

1) 2011-12 McAuley Lions (Class A state champion)

2021-22 Cheverus’ claim

The Stags’ first title didn’t come easily. Many forget that the finest player in program history, then sophomore Maddie Fitzpatrick, was sidelined for 10 games due to a wrist injury, but sophomore post standout Emma Lizotte did a lot of the heavy lifting in her absence, while an unheralded group of seniors, Emily Bontabitus, Hayley Jordan, Maeve Kelly, Julia Kratzer and Lillie Singleton, came into their own. By the end of the season, Cheverus was firing on all cylinders and the Stags would win all four of their postseason games by double digits, allowing a mere average of 35 points per game while getting key offensive production from myriad sources.

Cheverus held the opposition to fewer than 40 points in 10 of its 17 regular season games. The Stags rolled to five quick victories, then sat idle for nearly three weeks before winning three more times, giving coach Billy Goodman his 200th career victory, courtesy a 48-29 triumph at Portland. Cheverus wouldn’t run the table, losing close games at Scarborough (45-40) and Oxford Hills (49-48) while also forfeiting a game at Hampden Academy. The Stags managed to finish 14-3 and second in Class AA North, then embarked on a most impressive title run.

After downing No. 7 Portland (72-45) in the quarterfinals, Cheverus eliminated third-ranked Hampden Academy (35-25) in the semifinals to set up a showdown versus Oxford Hills, which had vastly more big-game experience. The Stags broke a halftime tie with a third quarter surge and gradually pulled away to a 52-36 victory behind 19 points from Fitzpatrick and 13 from Lizotte. On the evening of March 5, 2022, Cheverus took the final step, again riding a huge third period to a 49-36 victory and the Gold Ball. Kratzer had the game of her life, draining an improbable four 3-pointers en route to 17 points, while Lizotte was unstoppable with a double-double of 14 points, 14 rebounds.

“We really dealt with a lot and the girls are mentally tough,” said Goodman. “They really motivated themselves. They found a way to win a lot of games. The seniors were an incredible group.”

2023-24 Cheverus’ claim

After losing a double-overtime heartbreaker to Oxford Hills in the 2023 Class AA North Final, Cheverus was able to return to the pinnacle, but not without some speed bumps. Prior to the start of the school year, Lizotte, the senior post standout and one of the heroes of the 2022 title run, transferred to Thornton Academy, while sophomores Jaelyn and Jenna Jensen transferred to Mt. Ararat. That left Fitzpatrick, thought by most to the be the best player in the state, and fellow senior Ruth Boles, who had shown flashes of being a top player the year before, along with a whole lot of question marks. Question marks that were answered in the affirmative during an unblemished run to the pinnacle.

Cheverus opened with a 20-point win at South Portland and then picked up another road win at Oxford Hills, 76-48, a stunning early result and confidence builder. Four days later, the Stags beat visiting Thornton Academy in a highly-anticipated showdown, 53-40. The wins kept coming, as Cheverus survived scares from visiting Scarborough and Oxford Hills in a second meeting and managed to run the table, going 18-0 with an average victory margin of 23 points. Along the way, Boles developed into an all-star, senior Megan Dearborn stepped up as a reliable third scorer and deadly 3-point shooter, and senior Olivia Conroy, junior Rachel Feeley, sophomores Anna Goodman and Rachel LaSalle, and freshmen Addison Jordan and Abby Kelly were superb role players, playing strong defense, grabbing timely rebounds and hitting occasional baskets.

The Stags entered the Class AA North tournament ranked first and would win three more games to cap a perfect season with the program’s second crown. After beating Lewiston, 57-35, in the semifinals, Cheverus had to get past Oxford Hills one more time in the regional final. Fitzpatrick played only half the game because of foul trouble, but behind 20 points from Boles, the Stags prevailed, 48-38. Again, Gorham was the last team standing and again, Cheverus had the answers. A Boles layup at the first-quarter horn put the Stags ahead to stay, and they gradually pulled away for a 38-24 victory, as Feeley and Jordan held Rams star Ellie Gay to just two field goals. Boles (17 points) paced the offense and Fitzpatrick (14 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals) did a little of everything en route to being named Maine’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Miss Maine Basketball.

“This is just so special,” said Billy Goodman. “Every championship has been special, but Maddie, Ruth and Megan mean so much to me, and having my daughter on the team was just incredible. I’m so impressed how my team performed.”

**Updated Best of the Best**

So, with all of that in mind, here’s the new list: Honorable mentions 2003-04 Deering Rams The Rams were just 2-3 early in the season, then won their final 17 contests to capture the program’s first state championship. Deering had talent, toughness and tenacity and got better every time it took the floor. After beating Westbrook in the quarterfinals (45-30) victory, the Rams pulled away for a decisive 51-33 triumph over rival Portland in the semifinals. To become regional champion for the first time, Deering had to get through four-time Western A (and two-time state champion) McAuley and did so, punching its ticket to the state final, thanks to a 56-46 victory, as regional tournament MVP Stephanie Ramonas scored 24 points. The last obstacle was Cony in the state final and Deering wouldn’t be denied, prevailing, 50-41, as Megan Urban scored 19 points. Just like that, history was made.

2008-09 Deering Rams Deering’s most recent title, one which came back-to-back, featured Mike Murphy taking over as coach from Mike D’Andrea and relying on the likes of Diana Manduca, Kayla Burchill, Claire Ramonas and Jess Ruhlin, with Maria Apon, Jordan Cuddy, Casey Everest, Britni Mikulanecz and Maria Salamone also playing key complementary roles, to go undefeated and reach the pinnacle. The Rams ousted McAuley (42-27) in the quarterfinals, beat Noble (53-26) in the semifinals, then rolled past Biddeford (56-33) in the regional final. Messalonskee was no match for Deering in the state game, as the Rams pulled away in the second half for a 49-34 win, led by Manduca (14 points). Burchill (13 points) and Ramonas (10 points). 2013-14 McAuley Lions The Lions’ last hurrah as a championship program saw the powerhouse win its fourth consecutive Class A crown and the sixth (and final) title in school history. McAuley featured eventual Gatorade Player of the Year and Miss Maine Basketball award winner Allie Clement, as well as standouts/eventual college players Sarah Clement (who missed the year with a knee injury), Olivia Dalphonse, Victoria Lux, Olivia Smith and Jackie Welch. The Lions had their 56-game win streak snapped with a loss to Thornton Academy in the regular season, but that would be their only setback and they took care of business with a flourish when it mattered most. After beating Deering (52-30) in the quarterfinals, McAuley ousted Portland in the semifinals (70-38) and Windham (50-28) in the regional final. In the state game versus Oxford Hills, the Lions got in early foul trouble and trailed, 12-4, but instead of panicking, they responded like champions, thanks to heroic efforts from four reserves: juniors Mary Furlong and Ayla Tartre, sophomore Margaret Hatch and freshman Ally Tillotson. McAuley then pulled away to win, 67-41, as Lux led the way with 19 points, Clement bowed out with 17 and Welch contributed 11. 2023-24 Cheverus Stags See above. The Super Six 6) 2018-19 Greely Rangers The best team in Greely history, led by an all-time superstar, Anna DeWolfe, enjoyed a perfect season and a dominant run to the championship. The Rangers, who also featured sharpshooters Camille Clement and Brooke Obar (who was sidelined part of the year with injury), and got gritty efforts from unheralded Katie Fizpatrick, Julia Martel, Mollie Obar, Madison Scott and Madison Storey, managed to repeat as Class A champs. After beating Fryeburg Academy (66-28) in the quarterfinals, Greely downed Kennebunk (67-52) in the semifinals and Brunswick (54-33) in the regional final. The Rangers then made it official with a 54-42 victory over Hampden Academy in the state game, as DeWolfe (who would go on to star at Fordham and Notre Dame) bowed out with 28 points and Clement added 14. 5) 2021-22 Cheverus Stags See above 4) 2001-02 McAuley Lions No longer just happy to be there, the Lions, featuring stars Sarah Marshall, Tricia Freeman and Justine Pouravelis, along with key contributors Regina Champagne, Kara Ebrahim, Danielle Gagnon, Vanessa Lux and Gaby Stone, broke through and won the program’s first title, in memorable fashion. After an undefeated regular season, McAuley beat Portland in the divisional round of the open tournament, 62-41 (as Marshall hit the 1,000-point plateau), then defeated Kennebunk in the quarterfinals (66-37), Sanford in the semifinals (74-45) and Edward Little in a close regional final (58-50). Cony awaited in the state game and in a nip-and-tuck thriller, the Lions broke through and prevailed, 67-61, erasing a nine-point second half deficit. Marshall led the way with 22 points, Freeman (who scored the go-ahead basket) and Pouravelis each added 16 and Lux wound up with 10. 3) 2007-08 Deering Rams Deering was a veritable all-star team and after some time and consideration, they’ve leapfrogged up this list. The Rams lost two games in the regular season, but by the end of the year, the squad, boasting such luminaries as Kayla Burchill, Nicole Garland, Diana Manduca, Claire Ramonas and Jess Ruhlin, was simply overwhelming for the opposition. Deering handled Massabesic in the quarterfinals (64-45), knocked off Westbrook in the semifinals (41-20), then ousted Noble in the regional final, 53-59. Oxford Hills awaited in the state game and again, the Rams wouldn’t be denied, winning the program’s second Gold Balls, 55-43, as Burchill scored 14 points, Garland bowed out with 11 points and Manduca produced 11 points as well. 2 ) 2012-13 McAuley Lions The third of four consecutive title winners was never seriously tested en route to the Gold Ball. This group of Lions featured Allie Clement, Sarah Clement, Olivia Dalphonse, Victoria Lux, Molly Mack, Olivia Smith and Jackie Welch. McAuley got pushed during the regional tournament, but managed to dispatch Gorham in the quarterfinals (46-31), Scarborough in the semifinals (47-38) and Cheverus in the regional final (47-36). The Lions then handled Bangor in the state game, 60-45, thanks to double-doubles from Smith (20 points and 10 rebounds) and Lux (11 points, 19 boards), 13 points from Allie Clement and nine points from Sarah Clement. 1 ) 2011-12 McAuley Lions The 2011-12 Lions boasted a pair of players who would go on to earn the state’s most prestigious honor, the Miss Maine Basketball Award. Senior Alexa Coulombe was on her way to the award that winter and sophomore Allie Clement would follow two years later. If that alone was McAuley’s claim to the top spot, it would resonate, but the Lions also enjoyed the services of defensive standout/tremendous team leader/captain Sadie DiPierro, as well as Molly Mack, Olivia Smith, Jackie Welch and freshman Victoria Lux as they rolled to a perfect record, rarely getting seriously tested en route to a Gold Ball in Billy Goodman’s first year as coach. After shutting down Westbrook in the quarterfinals (41-23), McAuley beat Windham in the semifinals (49-33) and Scarborough in the regional final (61-43). The Lions then pulled away late to defeat Cony (54-41) in the state game, as Smith led the way with 15 points, Clement added 11 points and Lux finished with 10. The Lions never trailed during the tournament and a veritable all-star team secured its legacy. McAuley basketball might be gone, but its impact and excellence was undeniable. Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

