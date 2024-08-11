A man was arrested and another person was taken to the hospital after an alleged hit-and-run Saturday morning outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Brunswick.

Frederick Snowdon, 62, of Brunswick, is accused of hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle and leaving the scene, Brunswick police Chief Scott Stewart said in a news release.

Police responded to the McDonald’s on Pleasant Street around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Snowdon hit the pedestrian, who was crossing the street, while he was pulling out of the restaurant parking lot, Stewart said.

The pedestrian was transported to Mid Coast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Stewart said.

Stewart said Snowdon initially stopped but then sped away from the scene. Police pursued him as he traveled south on Church Road, pulled into a driveway, drove across a lawn and parked behind a garage before taking him into custody.

Snowdon was taken to the Cumberland County Jail and is facing charges of leaving the scene, eluding officers and driving to endanger.

Copy the Story Link