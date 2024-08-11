Los Angeles Dodgers rookie right-hander River Ryan will miss the remainder of the season with an elbow injury that occurred during his fourth career major league start Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts did not know the specifics of Ryan’s injury after the 25-year-old underwent an MRI on Sunday morning. Roberts did say Tommy John surgery is under consideration for the former two-way player, who was acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres in March 2022.

“They are waiting on other scans to determine the exact course of action,” Roberts said.

Ryan went 1-0 for the Dodgers this season with a 1.33 ERA and went 4 2/3 scoreless innings before he departed Saturday’s game. He had a 2.22 ERA in eight minor league starts over three different levels in 2024, while the Dodgers limited his usage in the minors to 49 appearances (45 starts) over three seasons.

RANGERS: Max Scherzer, who has been limited to eight starts this season, is returning to Texas to get his fatigued right shoulder checked out, General Manager Chris Young said.

Scherzer was placed on the injured list Aug. 2 with fatigue and will not return when first eligible later this week.

Scherzer returned from offseason back surgery on June 23 and was 2-4 with a 3.89 ERA. He labored through his final outing before returning to the injured list, allowing three runs in four innings while throwing 68 pitches in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 30.

• Josh Sborz, who earned the save to finish off the Texas Rangers’ first World Series championship last season, was placed on the injured list due to right shoulder fatigue.

