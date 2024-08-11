This summer-fruit-filled salad featuring tomatoes leans into its double life as both a fruit and a vegetable.

Botanically, tomato is a fruit, as it grows from a flower and contains seeds. But from a culinary point of view, its nutrient profile and how it is commonly eaten, tomato presents as a vegetable, and was declared as such by the U.S. Supreme Court in its unanimous ruling in 1893.

Legal arguments aside, I say, why box it in? Let it be both! This salad is a prime example of the possibilities that emerge from letting a tomato express its sweet and savory sides.

In this recipe, fresh grape or cherry tomatoes (it’s no coincidence the varieties are named after fruits) are tossed with ripe peaches and blueberries. This extraordinary combination showcases the juicy fruitiness these ingredients have in common.

But being ambidextrous, the tomatoes here also act as a bridge to the savory side, inviting bites of red onion and a vinaigrette to the party. The light sweetness of the white balsamic vinegar (or a touch of honey) in the dressing helps reinforce that sweet-savory harmony, as does a sprinkling of floral basil leaves.

The resulting fruit salad is meant to be part of the main course, ideally alongside barbecue-sauce-slathered proteins, echoing those sweet-savory flavors while offering cooling, fresh contrast.

It’s a spectacular summer side that shows what can happen when we move away from pigeonholing foods, and let them bring their full, unique spectrum of flavor to the table.

Ellie Krieger is a registered dietitian nutritionist and cookbook author who hosts public television’s “Ellie’s Real Good Food.” Learn more at www.elliekrieger.com.

Tomato and Peach Salad

4 servings (makes about 3 cups)

Total time: 15 mins

In this no-cook summery side, tomatoes bridge sweet and savory flavors when they join peaches, blueberries, red onion and basil, and are accented by a lively vinaigrette. The dish is an ideal accompaniment to barbecue-sauce-slathered proteins, because it echoes those sweet and savory notes while offering cooling, fresh and juicy contrast.

Make ahead: The salad can be assembled and kept covered, at room temperature, for up to 1 hour before serving.

Storage: The salad is best shortly after it’s made; it does not refrigerate well.

INGREDIENTS

1 pint (10 ounces) grape or cherry tomatoes, halved, or quartered if large

2 small peaches (3 ounces each), halved, pitted and cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup (3 ounces) blueberries

2 tablespoons minced red onion

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar (see Substitutions)

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, torn if large

STEPS

In a medium bowl, gently toss the tomatoes, peaches, blueberries, onion, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper until combined.

Add the basil, gently toss to combine and serve right away. (If you have let the salad sit at room temperature, gently stir well to distribute the accumulated juices, add the basil, toss to combine and then serve.)

Substitutions: Peaches >> nectarines. White balsamic vinegar >> 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar combined with 1 teaspoon honey. Basil >> Thai basil or mint. Red onion >> shallot.

Nutrition per serving (about 3/4 cup): 79 calories, 11g carbohydrates, 0mg cholesterol, 4g fat, 2g fiber, 1g protein, 1g saturated fat, 141mg sodium, 9g sugar

