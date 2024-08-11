I’ve spent about a third of my life with my grandparents in Old Orchard Beach. Their house is separated from the ocean by a narrow wooden boardwalk and a few yards of dune grass. This winter, during the big storm, water rushed past the boardwalk, decimated the dunes and flowed into the street. Their house would’ve been flooded if it wasn’t on stilts.

Dead dune grass now lies in piles under the house. The dunes themselves are patchy, lopsided and gray. Invasive species and thorny sea roses have reclaimed the lost real estate.

My grandparents were very lucky. Most other beach houses require expensive repairs and construction. However, I don’t know how many more storms their house can take. As a kid, I used to tell my grandparents to move away from the ocean. They would joke that they were going down with the house. This joke is less funny lately.

In the fall, I’ll begin my first year at Bates College; I plan to visit my grandparents throughout the year. I worry for them and the many year-round beachfront families who are seeing the effects of climate change much sooner than expected.

Now, more than ever, we must support legislation that addresses climate change. I believe that offshore wind power is the future. I hope that Mainers will join together to keep advocating for policies in Augusta that benefit us all. For the sake of our property, utility costs, green jobs and our families, it’s time to invest in clean energy.

James Foleno

Old Orchard Beach

Copy the Story Link