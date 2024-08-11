Responding to the Aug. 3 request for Sen. Angus King to relinquish his seat (“Letter: Time for Angus King to step aside, as Biden did”). It is tempting to apply President Biden’s decision to others if one ignores the subject.

The Democratic challenger to King seems like a fine man – especially because his positions are similar to Sen. King’s. If what we want is a senator who can work with people of both parties, that personifies Independent Sen. King. If we want one who cares about climate change, Sen. King has been an active member of the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus. If we want a leader with a deep sense of history, as well as great experience, with no hint of corruption, we have that in our hard-working, caring and wonderfully humorous Sen. King, who is needed to keep the rational middle alive and well.

David Kunhardt

Scarborough

