A lot of noise is going around about Donald Trump’s role or involvement in Project 2025 and in Trump’s own plan for another term, Agenda 47. The two plans have some differences and a lot of similarities, and both plans describe a dark, autocratic shift in the U.S. government.

Both plans would be catastrophic for the U.S., and a Trump presidency offers many reasons we should work as hard as we can to keep the Democratic party in control of Washington politics. Take the Project 2025 plan, which could give Trump the power to fire 50,000 government workers. The executive branch “reform” targets government employees who resist Trump’s attempts to end support of existing laws that do not suit GOP objectives.

But one reason is more important than any other Trump plan because of its long-range effect.

Trump’s plan to reverse all of Biden’s efforts to fight global warming will be catastrophic. If Trump stops all of the clean energy initiatives, he would reverse efforts that have reduced U.S. emissions while the U.S. population has increased by 30%. With a Trump victory, there is a very good chance that worldwide momentum will falter, and the warming trend will spiral out of control, making this year’s hot spells seem like a cold shower. The planet would be too hot to support human life and civilization as we know it would not recover. For this reason alone, Trump should not be elected president.

If we don’t fix global warming, nothing else matters.

Peter Konieczko

Scarborough

