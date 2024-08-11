Looks like former President Trump has been left in the lurch by his hero, Russian President Vladimir Putin. Has Trump even noticed? Ever the bootlicker when it comes to dictators, Trump even called Putin’s bumbling invasion of Ukraine “genius” and “savvy.” Back in May, Trump said that after his hypothetical win in the election, Putin would release U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich – that Putin “will do that for me, but not for anyone else.”

Wow! For Putin not only just did that for someone else, but for no less than Trump’s rising political opponents, handing Democrats huge diplomatic and political wins; it was President Biden and Vice President Harris who greeted the reporter and other released Russian prisoners.

A happy welcome home for them, in contrast to the heart-rending return of the American prisoner released from North Korea on then-President Trump’s watch in 2017. He was Otto Warmbier, who had gone to North Korea two years before as a healthy young man; Warmbier arrived home with a brain injury and died shortly afterward.

Yet, so far, so good between Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. “He wrote me beautiful letters and they’re great letters,” Trump said of Kim in 2018. “We fell in love.” In love, just as this hopeless sycophant probably still pines for Putin.

Patty Krebs

Southport

Copy the Story Link