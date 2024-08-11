WESTBROOK – Joseph R. Iaconeta Jr., 80, passed away on Aug. 7, 2024, peacefully with family by his side at Maine Veterans’ Homes in Scarborough.
The visitation and funeral service will be at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home located at 199 Woodford Street, Portland. Please view the full obituary along with the service information at the Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home online website.
In lieu of flowers,
please donate to:
Maine Veterans’ Homes
in Scarborough,
in loving memory of Joseph
