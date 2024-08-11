SCARBOROUGH – It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Melanie, 70, who left us so unexpectedly on Aug. 6, 2024. Melanie was a loving wife, sister, and friend who took on the role of surrogate Mom to us all. Her smile, her kindness, and her thoughtful listening ear will never be forgotten.

She leaves behind her husband, Robert, of Scarborough; her three brothers, Terrance, Marc, and Kevin, and sister-in-law, Deanna, and brothers-in-law Skip and Tom and their wives Susan and Catherine; and Melanie’s stepchildren, Ethan and Betsy; along with a total of 20 nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by stepson, Gabriel; and brothers-in-law Edward and Allen, and is survived by their wives, Jane and Robin.

A viewing will be held at Hobbs Funeral Home in Scarborough from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

