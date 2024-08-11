Roman Anthony hits his 15th home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Portland Sea Dogs to a 9-8 win over the Altoona Curve on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Anthony finished 2 for 4, with walk, and extended his on-base streak to 22 games.

The Sea Dogs, who have won 14 of 16 games, scored four times in the bottom of the seventh to take an 8-6 lead. Philip Sikes and Tyler Miller walked with the bases loaded and Luis Ravelo hit an RBI single to give Portland the lead.

Jase Brown hit a solo home run and Kervin Pichardo an RBI double in the top of the eighth to give Altoona the lead.

Portland’s Kristian Campbell ent 2 for 4 with a solo home run for Portland, extending his on base streak to 26 games. Catcher Kyle Teel added three hits, scored a run and drove in a run.

COLLEGES

Advertisement

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Anson Dorrance, whose 21 NCAA championships are the most by a head coach in any Division I sport in college history, is retiring after 45 seasons directing the women’s soccer program at North Carolina.

The Tar Heels said Dorrance informed Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham of his plans Friday and told the team Sunday, four days before their season opener at Denver.

Dorrance also overlapped as both the men’s and women’s coaches early in his career but his greatest success was with the women.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Browns’ proposal to leave the lakefront and play in a new domed stadium in Cleveland’s suburbs has hit a major snag.

In a letter sent to team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Cuyahoga County officials said they’re backing a proposed $1.2 billion renovation of the team’s current stadium and are committed to keeping the NFL franchise in downtown Cleveland “for generations to come.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week, the team unveiled renderings for a $2.4 billion state-of-the-art stadium and entertainment complex to be built in Brook Park, Ohio – about 15 miles south of Cleveland.

GOLF

LIV: Graeme McDowell has become the first LIV Golf player to be suspended under its anti-doping policy for using an over-the-counter decongestant that contained a banned substance.

The Saudi-funded league said McDowell, a former U.S. Open champion, would be suspended for one tournament and fined $125,000. He will be replaced in the field at the LIV Golf Greenbrier next week by an alternate.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea has signed Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton on a seven-year contract for a reported transfer fee of 54 million pounds ($69 million).

The Portugal international joins Enzo Maresca’s team ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Manchester City next weekend.

Neto spent five seasons at Molineux, scoring two goals and providing nine assists in 20 appearances last season.

Copy the Story Link