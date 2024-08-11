With the presidential election less than three months away, here’s a campaign photo that ran in the Portland Press Herald on Sept. 2, 1960. A large crowd is seen gathered in downtown Portland to greet John F. Kennedy, the U.S. senator (Massachusetts) and presidential candidate. To his right is U.S. Sen. Edmund S. Muskie (Maine). Sixty-seven days after this photograph was taken, Kennedy was elected to be the 35th president of the United States. Portland Public Library Special Collections & Archives
