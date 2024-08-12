Biddeford is gearing up to celebrate its 10th annual River Jam Festival this weekend. Starting at 11 a.m. this Saturday, music fans can enjoy live bands along the Saco River. The main stage will be set up in Mechanics Park, along with food trucks and other activities.

Hosted by the downtown revitalization organization Heart of Biddeford, River Jam celebrates local music and life on the Saco River, HOB Assistant Director Abby Leibowitz told the Courier. All events are free.

“It’s our biggest event,” Leibowitz said. “We’re celebrating bringing people together.”

This year, the festival is putting an emphasis on wellness, adding a new sustainability zone where those commuting to the festival by bicycle can drop off their bikes with a valet and enjoy the festival hands-free.

In partnership with local wellness businesses, a wellness walk will also take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“It’s a bit set back from the festival, so people who need a break or have some sensory sensitivities can go over to the wellness walk,” Leibowitz said.

Community booths are a highlight every year, Leibowitz said. Local businesses and organizations will set up booths around the festival, featuring local resources, games and activities.

But the biggest draws of the day are live music and a multitude of food trucks.

“The food trucks are a hit every year,” Leibowitz said. “They always sell out.”

Ten different food trucks will be available to festival goers this year, with most of them beginning service at 4:30 p.m. There will be a wide array of flavors, and ethnic cuisines on offer by trucks such as Crispy Gai, Empanada Club and Mr. Tuna.

Starting at 4 p.m., adults can enjoy an expanded beer garden with libations from local favorites like Batson River and Brickyard Hollow.

River Jam also has an impressive lineup of live bands starting at 2 p.m., including the Adam Ezra Group and headliner the Oshima Brothers, who Delilah Poupore, director of Heart of Biddeford, said she’s been waiting years to see live.

“I’m so excited about this year’s band lineup,” Poupore said.

For families with children, family-friendly performances will take place in the morning, starting at 11 a.m.

Fireworks will cap off the night, which Heart of Biddeford said is always exciting for viewers.

“It’s the perfect end to a great day of community,” Poupore said.

