Storyteller comes to library

Gray Public Library welcomes back Antonio Rocha on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m., He has delighted audiences around the world with his fusion of mime and storytelling. Tickets are required and are available now. Call 207-657-4110 or email graylib@graymaine.org for free tickets. The library is located at 5 Hancock St. For more information, visit the website: graylib@graymaine.org

Talented talons at wildlife park

The program Talented Talons takes place Sept.15 at 9:30 a.m. at Maine Wildlife Park. The program will educate visitors about Maine’s birds of prey, also known as raptors. At 11a.m. at the raptor enclosures a Maine Department of Inland Fish and Wildlife raptor biologist will share more about raptors of Maine and how they are managed. Visitors can bring a picnic and explore the park after the 30-minute presentation. At 1 p.m., there will be a special wildlife keeper talk at the raptor enclosures which will provide information about the amazing adaptations of raptors and how they are cared for at the park.

The Maine Wildlife Park is located at 56 Game Farm Road, Rte. 26. For more information, go to the website maine wildlife park.com., or call 207-822-6460.

Projection calls for lower tax rate

Advertisement

Gray is anticipating a significant drop in the tax – or mil – rate. The estimated tax rate for FY25 is $9.60 per $1,000 of property value, a drop from the current rate of $15.18/$1,000. However, the town’s tax rate will not be finalized until tax commitment, which is expected to occur in September. This projected tax rate decrease is attributable to the recent equalization project undertaken by the Assessing Department and KRT Appraisal.

For more information, go to the website: graymaine.org/assessor/pages/revaluationequalization-project, or call the town office at 207-657-3339.

Church supper

The First Congregational Church of Gray at 5 Brown St., will hold a church supper on Saturday, Aug.t 24, 2024 at 5 p.m. at the Parish House. The building is handicapped accessible.

The menu includes: a variety of casseroles and salads, baked pea and red kidney beans, red hot dogs, biscuits, assorted desserts, and beverages. Meals are single-sized and are $10 each; pay at the door. For more information, call 207-657-4338

Pub supports local veterans

Advertisement

Jess ‘N Nic’s Pizzeria and Pub at The Gray Plaza is supporting American Legion Post 86 in Gray by donating 1% of of their dine-in sales to support local veterans. Stop by on Wednesday for a meal and to help support vets.

American Legion Post 86, is located 15 Lewiston Road. For more information, email richard_flynn@comcast.net or call 207-657-4884.

Food pantry volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help unload boxes twice a month at the Gray Community Food Pantry at 55 Westwood Road. This is not a continuous commitment. Volunteers must be able to lift 30-35 lbs. For more information, contact Donna at 671-4458.

Farmers’ Market open Sundays

The Gray Village Farmers’ Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at Village Green Food Forest Park a 5 Yarmouth Road, Gray Corner. For more information, visit the website: grayvillagefarmersmarket.com.

Hazardous waste collection

Gray residents and property owners can bring their household materials to the town sand and salt shed on Seagull Drive in Gray for household hazardous waste collection day on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. Proof of residency will be required.

For questions about the collection day, or any other waste issue, contact transfer station Director Randy Cookson at 657-2343, or rcookson@graymaine.org. For information about acceptable waste, visit the website: graymaine.org/home/home/news/town-of-gray-holds-household-hazardous-waste-collection.

Copy the Story Link