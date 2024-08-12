The Lake Street Dive show at Thompson’s Point on Saturday has been sold out for weeks, but there are still tickets left for the Sunday show.

The band formed in 2004 while students at the New England Conservatory of Music.

Lake Street Dive fuses soul, folk, jazz and pop into a unique sound that has earned the band huge shows across the country at venues like Red Rocks in Colorado and Madison Square Garden in New York City and just shy of three million followers on Spotify. The band’s overseas tour starts in January.

The members of Lake Street Dive are vocalist Rachael Price, bassist/background vocalist Bridget Kearney, drummer/background vocalist Mike Calabrese, keyboardist/vocalist Akie Bermiss and guitarist/background vocalist James Cornelison. Their latest album is “Good Together,” released on June 21.

Calabrese hopped onto Zoom from a tour stop in Michigan to talk about his favorite songs on the album, what he likes about playing in Portland and his newest pre-show ritual.

What’s your current favorite song on “Good Together,” and what’s your favorite track on it to play live?

My favorite song since the beginning has been “Better Not Tell You,” which is one that Akie wrote. Mostly because I know that behind it is a very nerdy thing, which is it’s from the perspective of the Weird Sisters at the beginning of “Macbeth,” the Shakespeare tragedy. Coupling that with how funky it is, that’s kind of why I love it. To play live, I would say right now “Party On the Roof” is kind of catching my fancy. It just kind of plays itself.

Lake Street Dive has a long history of performing in Portland. Can we assume you love this city?

Absolutely. With Thompson’s Point being one of the premier venues in the Northeast, I feel like hopefully we’ll create an annuity there and build it into something bigger and bigger every year, which would be great.

How are you feeling about it being the 20-year anniversary of Lake Street Dive?

Most of all, it makes me feel old (laughing), but that’s a selfish thing. But other than that, I’m very proud and grateful, so very grateful because we’re just really lucky to have found each other and to have had it work. We realized early on that to really do this life, being a good musician is almost secondary to being a good hang, and a good hang is all about chemistry and avoiding dysfunction, and from the start, we’ve done that.

How have you evolved as a drummer?

I would say I’m the most mature drummer I’ve ever been. My favorite drummers back in the day were Buddy Rich, Mitch Mitchell from Jimi Hendrix Experience and Animal from The Muppets. These (drummers) are loud, fast and fun all the time. That really worked for early Lake Street Dive, especially when there was a lot more space to fill up. As I’ve grown older and wiser and and my joints hurt a little bit more, I’d rather be more like a Mr. Miyagi on the drums than a Bruce Lee. I like pyrotechnics. I like to watch them on the drums, and I do them from time to time for sure. I’m not saying I don’t go there. But my main thing now, what I practice these days, is making sure that my body is in the right position, that I’m not tensing in unnecessary places, and that my ears are getting deeper and deeper, and I’m getting more relaxed. My listening is what I mean by that. My listening is more finely tuned. And my body and my mind are more relaxed when I’m playing so that I can just not only express myself as best as possible, but also support others as best as possible.

Do you have any pre-show rituals?

We all have different individual things, but certainly these days it’s a nap sometime after dinner and then either a solo or group meditation with James and Bridget. And then we do warmups. We play and we sing scales and make sure our voices and our heads are kind of in the game. I’ve been trying to do a little Qigong before going on stage, which – it’s like a t’ai chi, like a martial art, but really, it’s like breathing and stretching and movement. That’s been really nice, like centering. My blood starts flowing, and my breath is good, and then I’m focused when I hit the stage.

