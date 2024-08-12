Why does Brunswick allow fighter jet “airshows” to continue year after year? These killing machines cause incredible levels of noise and pollution, not to mention the possible danger of an accident. My neighborhood is subjected to several days of noisy practice for hours even before the two days of the actual show. Many of us find the noise and disruption terrifying.

Let's stop this insane type of "entertainment" and recognize it for what it is: a tribute to war machines, a source of gross environmental and noise pollution and a threat to private and public health and well being.

Sue Stableford

Brunswick

