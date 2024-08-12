An appropriations bill that funds projects totaling $48.1 million in Cumberland County has come out of the Senate Appropriations Committee and is now headed to the U.S. Senate for consideration. This list was distributed by Sen. Susan Collins’ office.

• Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine requested $5 million to expand and update facilities.

• Educate Maine requested $4 million to purchase manufacturing and engineering equipment for career and technical education schools.

• YMCA of Southern Maine requested $2.5 million to support the YMCA Men’s Housing Program’s facility upgrades.

• Portland Police Department requested $325,000 to purchase an emergency response vessel.

• Portland Recovery Community Center requested $2.6 million for facilities and equipment to support peer recovery services.

Advertisement

• Town of Chebeague Island requested $1.2 million to improve the safety and resiliency of the Stone Pier.

• Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested $77,000 to purchase public safety equipment.

• Southern Maine Community College requested $5 million to repair existing erosion damage and mitigate future erosion at the South Portland campus.

• SMCC Education and Training Accelerator Lab requested $4 million to upgrade facilities and expand training and business development programs.

• Maine Department of Transportation requested $9.6 million to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Route 26-100 and Skillin Road in Cumberland.

• Children’s Oral Health Network of Maine in Yarmouth requested $526,000 to purchase equipment to train independent practice dental hygienists.

Advertisement

• Bridgton Hospital requested $5 million to renovate and expand the hospital’s Emergency Department.

• Children’s Literacy Program, Team Long Run in North Bridgton requested $250,000 to expand early childhood literacy and physical education programs.

• Town of Gorham requested $2.8 million to upgrade wastewater infrastructure in Gorham.

• Goodwill Industries of Northern New England in Gorham requested $649,000 to enhance community accessibility for individuals with disabilities, including the purchase of equipment.

Copy the Story Link