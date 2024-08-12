Local bands Love By Numb3rs and Starling are sharing the billing on Thursday night in Arundel. Both will be playing new material.

Love By Numb3rs features singer Anna Lombard and multi-instrumentalist Jon Roods. Their most recent album is “Earth Needs a Moon,” released in 2022.

Lombard said that she and Roods have about 14 songs recorded, and a new album should be out in October. For the Arundel show, Lombard and Roods will be joined by Cilla Bonnie (bass), and Zack Bence (guitar). Along with vocals, Lombard will be playing keys and Roods will be on drums.

Starling is singer, songwriter and guitarist Sara Hallie Richardson, along with Lauren Genova (violin), Meg McIntyre (violin), Anna Maria Amoroso Noyes (viola) and Hanna Jackson (cello). In 2019 and 2020, they released a handful of singles under the name Sara Hallie Richardson and Amarantos Quartet.

The musicians landed on the name Starling last year, though they’ve been playing together for a decade. Starling’s sound is folk pop that features female vocals with a string quartet. Influences include Joni Mitchell, Kasey Musgraves and Astrid Gilbreto.

Richardson said that Starling is in the midst of writing new songs and hopes to release new music in 2025.

Tickets to the show at Vinegar Hill Music Theatre are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Get them at vinhillmusic.com.

JAMMING ON THE RIVER

On Saturday, Heart of Biddeford presents its annual downtown River Jam at Mechanics Park on the Saco River. In its 10th year, the festival includes kids’ activities, community booths, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, and dance and theater performances.

The real star of the day is the live music. Attendees can see sets by Oshima Brothers, Adam Ezra Group, Will Evans, Stephanie Ryann & Paige Davis, Connor Garvey and Louisa Stancioff.

Indie-folk singer-songwriter Stancioff released the album “When We Were Looking” in April. The Warren-based artist recently wrapped up a string of shows with stops in New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Colorado, Utah and Montana.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and there is no charge to attend. Find complete details at heartofbiddeford.org.

SOMETHING ARTSY IN DENMARK

On Sunday, head to the Denmark Arts Center for the Dam Jam Revival outdoor festival happening from 3-8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25. Kids 12 and under (with an adult) get in for free, making this an ideal event for music-loving families.

Dave Gutter (Rustic Overtones, Armies), Dominic Lavoie Band and rapper Oystahguy will all be performing.

There will also be art projects for kids, stilt walkers, vaudeville skits from Jack Gentempo, Neveah Dance Circus performances, traditional craft artisans and a variety of food trucks.

Blankets and low beach chairs are suggested.

Find all the details at denmarkarts.org.

