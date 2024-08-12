Maine Public announced plans on Monday to move its Portland studios downtown to the old Public Market on Cumberland Avenue, where it will also build space to host public events.

The move is intended as an upgrade from the “temporary, cramped” space the nonprofit media company has rented on Marginal Way for several years.

The current space houses Maine Public Radio, Maine Public Classical and much of the news operations, the network said in a news release. The move is planned for late 2025.

The locations in Bangor, Lewiston and the State House bureau in Augusta will remain open.

Adam Lee, chair of the board of trustees, said in a statement that the acquisition of the 53,655-square-foot building is the culmination of a search process a decade in the making.

“We’ve had the dream of a highly visible center with modern studios and space for the public,” Lee said. “This facility is an exciting solution and will be a transformational leap for our organization.”

In 2021, Maine Public purchased 35 Commercial St. for $10.8 million and said at the time that it would build a new facility on the 34-space parking lot and then sell the building. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday why the original plans fell through or what happened to the waterfront property.

Maine Public purchased the new building at 320 Cumberland Ave. for an undisclosed price as part of its $31 million Building for the Future capital campaign. The organization has raised $26 million following a $5 million anonymous pledge – the largest in the network’s history.

The updated space will include new studios and production facilities, space for music performances, speakers, screenings and partnerships with civic organizations, Maine Public said.

Rick Schneider, president and CEO, said the center will help the organization create programming for audiences across the state.

“We’re very excited about the potential for bringing people together in ways that celebrate the arts, foster community and advance civil society,” he said. “Having Maine Public in the former Public Market will be transformational for the organization, and a positive story for the city and everyone who enjoys and relies on our programming.”

Portland Public Market opened in October 1998. The $9 million, one-half-square-block market was financed by philanthropist Betty Noyce in an effort to revitalize the neighborhood and help local farmers, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The market closed in 2006 because of financial difficulties, after which the second floor was installed and leased to corporate tenants.

Slab Sicilian Street Food is at one end of the building and will remain at that location, Maine Public said.

