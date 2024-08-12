The Defense Department is implementing a new policy to protect personnel from blast exposures after a brain injury blamed on artillery training may have played a role in the mass shooting in Lewiston last fall.

Robert Card, who killed 18 people in a shooting rampage in Lewiston in October, was found to have suffered brain damage from grenade training during his years in the U.S. Army Reserves, according to a Boston University scientific analysis of his brain tissue after last year’s tragedy.

Maine’s congressional delegation, citing the link to the state’s deadliest mass shooting, has pushed for better safeguards and urged the military to speed up implementation of blast-protection policies.

A top Defense Department official issued a memo Thursday to say the reforms were moving forward.

“Experiences by (Department of Defense) personnel in training and operational environments demonstrate possible adverse effects on brain health and cognitive performance (e.g., headache, decreased reaction time, attention difficulty, memory loss) resulting from acute (e.g., single or short-term) and chronic (e.g., repetitive or continuous) exposure to blast overpressure,” said Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks in an Aug. 8 letter to all defense personnel.

Hicks wrote that a number of reforms would be implemented, including:

• All military members must undergo baseline brain screenings as part of the “entry process” into military service. Active-duty members who are considered high risk must be screened by the end of 2025, and all active-duty and reserve members must do so “as soon as possible.”

• Providing protective equipment for personnel involved in weapons training where blast overpressure is a risk.

• Maximizing the distance from weapons that produce blast overpressure, especially those that exceed 4 psi (pounds per square inch).

• Warning military members of risks involved with training with weapons that exceed 4 psi, and how to minimize the risks.

• Establishing protocols so that military personnel “recognize blast overpressure symptoms, report exposures to their command, and seek an evaluation from their medical provider if experiencing symptoms.”

U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in July urging the military to immediately begin implementing safety measures to prevent brain injuries.

All four members of Maine’s congressional delegation – King, Republican Sen. Susan Collins, and Democratic Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden – are supporting a bill called the Blast Overpressure Safety Act, which would reform training protocols to reduce brain injuries.

The bill is included in the Senate version of the National Defense Authorization Act but has yet to move forward in the House. It would mandate the baseline screening, retool training protocols to prioritize brain safety, and change the design of weapons during their manufacture to lessen their impact during training.

