FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While it was a small sample size last season, Christian Gonzalez gave rise to the notion the Patriots had landed their next shutdown corner. For the first four games of the season, he sure looked the part.

UP NEXT WHO: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday TELEVISION: WMTW-Channel 8

The rookie first-round pick was often tasked with marking the opposing team’s top receiver, and handled himself quite well.

Then a shoulder injury ended his season.

Fast-forwarding to 2024, given how well the former Oregon star performed, it was easy to just pencil him in as the top corner, and not worry about it. Except, Gonzalez hasn’t exactly popped thus far in training camp. He’s made his share of plays, but he’s also been beaten at a rate that’s not up to shutdown standards.

On Sunday, he lost all three reps in 1-on-1 plays (Ja’lynn Polk, Javon Baker, Jalen Reagor) then surrendered three catches during team periods. On Monday, Reagor beat him for a touchdown in the red zone. Last week, Tyquan Thornton did the same.

It should be noted Gonzalez didn’t exactly turn heads during training camp last year, before shutting down some of the NFL’s best while winning Defensive Rookie of the Month last September.

Advertisement

Maybe that’s just how he operates. Maybe he saves his best for when the lights go on. It’s just a bit off-kilter from how the Patriots past stars at the position operated. That’s not how Stephon Gilmore operated. Or Darrelle Revis. Or Ty Law.

They never wanted to get beat whether it was the games or practice. They brought it, and made life tough for whoever was opposite them whether they were competing at Gillette Stadium, or out on the back practice fields.

Patriots Coach Jerod Mayo even singled out Gonzalez last week – perhaps trying to light a fire – when asked a question about the competition between the cornerbacks.

“Once again, those guys have to earn a role on this team. And it’s not really just defense. You want your corners to be able to play special teams as well, so the battles will continue,” Mayo began. “Even with Gonzo, he has to go out here each and every day and push it. I always tell these guys that success is rented and not owned, and the rent is due every day, and that applies to Gonzo as well.”

With joint practices on tap Tuesday with the Philadelphia Eagles, it’ll be interesting to see which Gonzalez emerges, the showtime corner, or the one at practice. How will he fare against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith?

Patriots assistant Mike Pellegrino, who handles the cornerbacks, doesn’t seem too concerned over Gonzalez’ performance, and what he’s seen thus far. In his view, Gonzalez is doing just fine. Nothing to see here.

Advertisement

“Look, there’s obviously technique stuff we’ll clean up here and there. But practice is supposed to be harder than a game, like when we do 1-on-1s,” Pellegrinto said. “That’s an offensive drill … when we do that, I’m looking for good technique, good hands, good feet and good eyes. Then we’ll clean it up in team periods.”

Both Pellegrino and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington, however, stressed the importance of having to prove it every day. In Gonzo’s case, it’s even more important given what’s expected and his standing in the group.

“He’s improving. He’s improving as a leader, as a competitor on our team. He’s doing it on the field, which we need him to do,” Covington said. “We need our good players to be good, and to be good in their roles. And we need all of our other corners to match up with (Gonzalez) and Jon Jones. Play to the level of their competition.”

The Patriots do have a lot of young depth at the position with Pellegrino saying it’s the “deepest” crew he’s coached.

It starts with Gonzalez, who is the Patriots best corner. His play isn’t a huge concern at this point. It just bears watching especially with the Eagles in town.

Copy the Story Link