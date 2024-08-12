Pejepscot History Center, which owns and operates the Joshua L. Chamberlain Museum, is conducting a fundraising campaign for two priceless artifacts in its collection with a Conservation Gala from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Skyline Farm in North Yarmouth.

The event at the museum of horse-drawn transportation and historic site is dedicated to conserving Chamberlain’s horse’s saddle and the boots the general wore while commanding the 20th Maine at the Battle of Gettysburg. For more than 40 years, the saddle worn by Chamberlain’s horse, Charlemagne, and the Gettysburg boots have been on constant display. They require professional conservation to ensure they remain protected and preserved for future generations. The estimated cost for the necessary conservation work, including

cleaning, stabilization, and the creation of custom stands and cases, is $18,000. A private lead gift of $5,000 has jump-started the campaign.

Gala guests will experience guided tours of Skyline’s pristine carriage exhibits and the property’s beautiful grounds, the option of horse-drawn carriage rides by Pineglenn Farm, and a silent auction of Chamberlain artwork and sculpture. Descendants of a cousin of Chamberlain will be on hand in costume as Joshua and his wife, Fanny. Guests are welcome to attend in 19th-century costume or summer cocktail attire. There will be live music with refreshments by The Portland Board and a cash bar by Churchill Events.

Tickets for the Gala are $100 per person or $125 including a carriage ride, which helps support the conservation work. Two special ticket packages are available. The $250 Gettysburg Patron Package includes two tickets to the event, with carriage ride, two drink tickets and a copy of the new Chamberlain biography “On Great Fields: The Life and Unlikely Heroism of Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain” signed by author Ron White. The $500 Appomattox Patron Package includes four tickets to the event with carriage ride, four drink tickets, a copy of the signed biography and a final bid on any one item at the silent auction.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit pejepscothistorical.org/event/preservation-party/ or contact outreach@pejepscot.org.

Copy the Story Link