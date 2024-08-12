ON SALE NOW
Tom Rush and Matt Nakao, Aug. 15. Waterville Opera House, $29, $39. watervillecreates.org
T.J. Miller, Aug. 15. Portland House of Music, $25, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Kid Congo Powers & The Pink Monkey Birds with Lupo Citta, Aug. 16. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
Fred Armisen, Aug. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
Lake Street Dive, Aug. 17 & 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $104 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 18. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, sold out. snowpond.org
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Big | Brave with Spiritual Poison and Lepra, Aug. 22. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Aug. 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 23. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Undertow Brass, Aug. 23. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org
Enter the Haggis, Aug. 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, sold out. stonemountainartscenter.com
Wake Up Mama – Allman Brothers Tribute Band, Aug. 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com
Grateful Dub with Roots of Creation, Aug. 24. Quarryside at Rock Row, Westbrook, $25, $45 VIP. rockrow.com
Dweezil Zappa, Aug. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $70. statetheatreportland.com
Sam Bush, Aug. 24. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $90. stonemountainartscenter.com
Waxahatchee, Aug. 30. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Walker Hayes, Aug. 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $100.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Goth Babe, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50, $139.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com
Piano Men – The Music of Billy & Elton, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Joe Henry and Ross Gallagher, Aug. 30. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
Steel Panther, Aug. 30. Aura, Portland, $32. auramaine.com
Brandy Clark, Aug. 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com
Deer Tick, Aug. 31. Quarryside at Rock Row, Westbrook, $35, $55 VIP. rockrow.com
Bret Michaels, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Sept. 1. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $44.50. statetheatreportland.com
Built to Spill, Sept. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Rick Springfield & Richard Marx, Sept. 5. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $52 to $82. porttix.com
Bikini Kill, Sept. 6. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Chelsea Handler, Sept. 6. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $66.50 to $201. porttix.com
The 502s, Sept. 6. Aura, Portland, $23. auramaine.com
Catie Curtis, Sept. 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Paula Poundstone, Sept. 7. Stand Theatre, Rockland, $50. rocklandstrand.com
Julia Gagnon, Sept. 7. Public Theatre, Lewiston, $40 to $50. thepublictheatre.org
Band of Horses and City And Colour, Sept. 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50.50. statetheatreportland.com
Sierra Ferrell, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Fruit Bats, Sept. 12. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Cody Jinks, Sept. 12. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $57.50 to $299.95. waterfrontconcerts.com
Buffalo Tom and Belly, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
Deerlady, Sept. 13. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org
Norah Jones, Sept. 13. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Maggie Rose, Sept. 13. Portland House of Music, $21. statetheatreportland.com
Glen Hansard, Sept. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Daniel Nunnelee, Sept. 14. Portland House of Music, $17. statetheatreportland.com
Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White, Sept. 14. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $30. chocolatechurcharts.org
Cowboy Bebop, Sept. 15. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, $35 to $55. waterfrontconcerts.com
David Wilcox, Sept. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Post Malone, Sept. 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $102.50 to $338.45. waterfrontconcerts.com
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sept. 17. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com
The Piano Guys, Sept. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $72 to $102. porttix.com
Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 19. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $29.50. snowpond.org
Bad Religion, Sept. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Mali Velasquez and Bloomsday with Dead Gowns, Sept. 20. Space, Portland, $16. space538.org
Mitchell Tenpenny, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Switchfoot, Sept. 21. Aura, Portland, $40.50. auramaine.com
David Kushner, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50. statetheatreportland.com
Angel Olson, Sept. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com
Hatebreed, Sept. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen, Sept. 26. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $45 to $105. porttix.com
Live Bullet – Bob Seger Tribute, Sept. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35, $40. vinhillmusic.com
Dirty Honey, Sept. 27. Aura. Portland, $25.50. auramaine.com
Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com
Neko Case, Oct. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com
The Wonder Years and The Menzingers, Oct. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Lotus, Oct. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Road Waves, Oct. 4. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $15. chocolatechurcharts.org
Chromeo & The Midnight, Oct. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Robin Trower, Oct. 6. Aura, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com
Five for Fighting, Oct. 6. Waterville Opera House, $39, $49. watervillecreates.org
Low Cut Connie, Oct. 8. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Panopticon with Exulansis and Primeval Well, Oct. 8. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
Marcus King, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com
Asking Alexandria, Oct. 9. Aura, Portland, $47.50. auramaine.com
Gracie Abrams, Oct. 10. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com
Imagine – The Beatles Solo Years, Oct. 11. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com
Jake Blount & Mali Obomsawin, Oct. 11. Portland House of Music, $20, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Adrian Vandenburg, Oct. 12. Aura, Portland, $33. auramaine.com
The California Honeydrops, Oct. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com
Ricky Montgomery, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Sheng Wang, Oct. 17, State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 to $45. statetheatreportland.com
Xiu Xiu with Jakob Battick, Oct. 17. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org
Genevieve Stokes, Oct. 19. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Bob The Drag Queen, Oct. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $31.50 to $81.50. statetheatreportland.com
Stephen Sanchez, Oct. 22. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $61.50 to $146.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Rise Against, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Girls Gotta Eat, Oct. 24 State Theatre, Portland, $29 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com
Todd Rundgren, Oct. 25. Aura, Portland, $49.50 to $89.50. auramaine.com
Cavetown, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com
Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights, Oct. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Soul Asylum with The Juliana Hatfield Three, Oct. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com
Sammy Rae & The Friends, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $33. statetheatreportland.com
David Cross, Nov. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com
Odie Leigh, Nov. 9. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Mercy Me and Toby Mac, Nov. 9. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $24.75 to $124.75. crossarenaportland.com
Joe Dombrowski, Nov. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com
A Drag Queen Christmas, Nov. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $47 to $77. statetheatreportland.com
Cory Wong, Nov. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $150 VIP. statetheatreportland.com
Angelique Kidjo, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $75. statetheatreportland.com
Jo Koy, Nov. 14. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50 to $74.50. crossarenaportland.com
Livingston Taylor, Nov. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $60. vinhillmusic.com
The Disco Biscuits, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $48.50. statetheatreportland.com
Assembly of Dust, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Flatland Cavalry, Nov 21. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $36 to $56. waterfrontconcerts.com
Ryan Hamilton, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40. statetheatreportland.com
Sal Vulcano, Nov. 23. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.75 to $109.75. porttix.com
Dawes, Nov. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
Yoke Lore, Nov. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $95. statetheatreportland.com
Joe P, Dec. 4. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
The Lox, Dec. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com
Juvenile, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Pink Talking Fish, Dec. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
