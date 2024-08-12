ON SALE NOW

Tom Rush and Matt Nakao, Aug. 15. Waterville Opera House, $29, $39. watervillecreates.org

T.J. Miller, Aug. 15. Portland House of Music, $25, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Kid Congo Powers & The Pink Monkey Birds with Lupo Citta, Aug. 16. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org

Fred Armisen, Aug. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Lake Street Dive, Aug. 17 & 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55, $104 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge, Aug. 18. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, sold out. snowpond.org

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Aug. 20. Thompson’s Point, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Big | Brave with Spiritual Poison and Lepra, Aug. 22. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org

Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Aug. 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Dark Star Orchestra, Aug. 23. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Undertow Brass, Aug. 23. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org

Enter the Haggis, Aug. 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, sold out. stonemountainartscenter.com

Wake Up Mama – Allman Brothers Tribute Band, Aug. 24. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

Grateful Dub with Roots of Creation, Aug. 24. Quarryside at Rock Row, Westbrook, $25, $45 VIP. rockrow.com

Dweezil Zappa, Aug. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

Sam Bush, Aug. 24. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $90. stonemountainartscenter.com

Waxahatchee, Aug. 30. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Walker Hayes, Aug. 30. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.25 to $100.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Goth Babe, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $39.50, $139.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

Piano Men – The Music of Billy & Elton, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Joe Henry and Ross Gallagher, Aug. 30. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org

Steel Panther, Aug. 30. Aura, Portland, $32. auramaine.com

Brandy Clark, Aug. 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

Deer Tick, Aug. 31. Quarryside at Rock Row, Westbrook, $35, $55 VIP. rockrow.com

Bret Michaels, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $56.15 to $334.90. waterfrontconcerts.com

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Sept. 1. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $44.50. statetheatreportland.com

Built to Spill, Sept. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Rick Springfield & Richard Marx, Sept. 5. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $52 to $82. porttix.com

Bikini Kill, Sept. 6. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Chelsea Handler, Sept. 6. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $66.50 to $201. porttix.com

The 502s, Sept. 6. Aura, Portland, $23. auramaine.com

Catie Curtis, Sept. 7. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Paula Poundstone, Sept. 7. Stand Theatre, Rockland, $50. rocklandstrand.com

Julia Gagnon, Sept. 7. Public Theatre, Lewiston, $40 to $50. thepublictheatre.org

Band of Horses and City And Colour, Sept. 10. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50.50. statetheatreportland.com

Sierra Ferrell, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Fruit Bats, Sept. 12. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Cody Jinks, Sept. 12. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $57.50 to $299.95. waterfrontconcerts.com

Buffalo Tom and Belly, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

Deerlady, Sept. 13. Space, Portland, $18. space538.org

Norah Jones, Sept. 13. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Maggie Rose, Sept. 13. Portland House of Music, $21. statetheatreportland.com

Glen Hansard, Sept. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Daniel Nunnelee, Sept. 14. Portland House of Music, $17. statetheatreportland.com

Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White, Sept. 14. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $30. chocolatechurcharts.org

Cowboy Bebop, Sept. 15. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, $35 to $55. waterfrontconcerts.com

David Wilcox, Sept. 15. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Post Malone, Sept. 16. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $102.50 to $338.45. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Sept. 17. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

The Piano Guys, Sept. 18. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $72 to $102. porttix.com

Reverend Horton Heat, Sept. 19. Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney, $29.50. snowpond.org

Bad Religion, Sept. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Mali Velasquez and Bloomsday with Dead Gowns, Sept. 20. Space, Portland, $16. space538.org

Mitchell Tenpenny, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Switchfoot, Sept. 21. Aura, Portland, $40.50. auramaine.com

David Kushner, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50. statetheatreportland.com

Angel Olson, Sept. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com

Hatebreed, Sept. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen, Sept. 26. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $45 to $105. porttix.com

Live Bullet – Bob Seger Tribute, Sept. 27. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $35, $40. vinhillmusic.com

Dirty Honey, Sept. 27. Aura. Portland, $25.50. auramaine.com

Daniel Champagne, Sept. 28. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Neko Case, Oct. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

The Wonder Years and The Menzingers, Oct. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Lotus, Oct. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Road Waves, Oct. 4. Chocolate Church Arts Center, Bath, $15. chocolatechurcharts.org

Chromeo & The Midnight, Oct. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com

Robin Trower, Oct. 6. Aura, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com

Five for Fighting, Oct. 6. Waterville Opera House, $39, $49. watervillecreates.org

Low Cut Connie, Oct. 8. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Panopticon with Exulansis and Primeval Well, Oct. 8. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org

Marcus King, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com

Asking Alexandria, Oct. 9. Aura, Portland, $47.50. auramaine.com

Gracie Abrams, Oct. 10. State Theatre, Portland, sold out. statetheatreportland.com

Imagine – The Beatles Solo Years, Oct. 11. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $55. vinhillmusic.com

Jake Blount & Mali Obomsawin, Oct. 11. Portland House of Music, $20, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Adrian Vandenburg, Oct. 12. Aura, Portland, $33. auramaine.com

The California Honeydrops, Oct. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com

Ricky Montgomery, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Sheng Wang, Oct. 17, State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Xiu Xiu with Jakob Battick, Oct. 17. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org

Genevieve Stokes, Oct. 19. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Bob The Drag Queen, Oct. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $31.50 to $81.50. statetheatreportland.com

Stephen Sanchez, Oct. 22. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $61.50 to $146.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Rise Against, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Girls Gotta Eat, Oct. 24 State Theatre, Portland, $29 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

The Dead South, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com

Todd Rundgren, Oct. 25. Aura, Portland, $49.50 to $89.50. auramaine.com

Cavetown, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $36. statetheatreportland.com

Girls Just Want To Have Fundamental Rights, Oct. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Soul Asylum with The Juliana Hatfield Three, Oct. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $38. statetheatreportland.com

Sammy Rae & The Friends, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $33. statetheatreportland.com

David Cross, Nov. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com

Odie Leigh, Nov. 9. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Mercy Me and Toby Mac, Nov. 9. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $24.75 to $124.75. crossarenaportland.com

Joe Dombrowski, Nov. 10. State Theatre, Portland, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com

A Drag Queen Christmas, Nov. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $47 to $77. statetheatreportland.com

Cory Wong, Nov. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $150 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

Angelique Kidjo, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $75. statetheatreportland.com

Jo Koy, Nov. 14. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $49.50 to $74.50. crossarenaportland.com

Livingston Taylor, Nov. 15. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $50, $60. vinhillmusic.com

The Disco Biscuits, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $48.50. statetheatreportland.com

Assembly of Dust, Nov. 21. Portland House of Music, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Flatland Cavalry, Nov 21. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $36 to $56. waterfrontconcerts.com

Ryan Hamilton, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $40. statetheatreportland.com

Sal Vulcano, Nov. 23. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $39.75 to $109.75. porttix.com

Dawes, Nov. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Yoke Lore, Nov. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Dec. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $95. statetheatreportland.com

Joe P, Dec. 4. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com

The Lox, Dec. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40. statetheatreportland.com

Juvenile, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com

Pink Talking Fish, Dec. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

