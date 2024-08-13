New Hampshire man killed in weekend vehicle crash Benjamin Harvey, a 23-year-old from Rollinsford, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene in Indian Purchase Township, police said.

Teen seriously injured in Portland motorcycle crash A 16-year-old boy was brought to Maine Medical Center after his motorcycle left the road and hit a tree near the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Raymond Road Sunday evening.

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by SUV in South Portland The woman had been sitting in the median of Maine Mall Road before she was hit by an unnamed male driver who then struck another vehicle head on.