Falmouth will hold a panel discussion to address the potential for additional pesticide and fertilizer regulation in town on Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Falmouth High School Theater at 74 Woodville Road.

The Pesticide and Fertilizer Community Workshop was initially planned to be held at Lunt Auditorium but moved to the high school to allow residents to also attend virtually.

Four experts will discuss issues and concerns related to regulating and, in some cases, prohibiting the use of these chemicals in Falmouth. Panel speakers at the workshop will include Chip Osborne of Osborne Organics, Andrew Baxter from Mainely Grass, Heather Kenyon from the Friends of Casco Bay, and Fred Dillon, the stormwater program coordinator for the city of South Portland.

In April, after several years of discussion and research, Falmouth’s Conservation Commission proposed a pesticide and fertilizer regulation ordinance to control the use of outdoor pesticides and fertilizers in the community, which generated considerable community feedback, according to a press release from the town. In May, the council decided to advance a final proposed ordinance with the new council year, which began July 1. The resolution proposes a process, which includes community workshops, to inform the conversation and provide clarity about the issues surrounding the proposed ordinance.

For more information on the pesticide and fertilizer ordinance, go to falmouthme.org/sustainability.

