The Chocolate Church Arts Center is excited to present the Maine premiere of A2VT at the Bath Waterfront Concert Series! Representing Somalia, Congo, Tanzania and Burundi, and currently living in Burlington, Vermont, A2VT synthesizes their native African musical and dance roots with Western pop and hip hop sensibilities. Their songs, performed in up to eight unique languages, reflect their journey from Africa to America and celebrate the musical collision of two continents. With a performance that includes singing, rap and dance, as well as a DJ, A2VT provides more than just a concert but an experience.

As Maine’s East African community continues to grow, the Chocolate Church is thrilled to provide increased musical diversity, with Executive & Artistic Director of the Chocolate Church Matthew Glassman saying, “We are incredibly excited to invite all our local audiences as well the Somali and East African community in Maine to join us at Bath’s beautiful Waterfront for this special event.” All members of A2VT being refugees, their music echoes a strong sense of pride for their African heritage as well as hope to make a change in the world and bring communities together. In an interview with Vermont Public Radio, lead singer Said Bulle stated, “Our band is about bringing the people together, entertainment and happiness. Afrobeat, Afro-music, with a positive message.”

With their newest album being named one of the top five best Vermont albums of 2020, this won’t be a concert to miss! Showing off a dynamic showmanship found nowhere else, you can expect to be up on your feet and dancing through the whole concert. County Tracks, a Vermont-based music blog wrote, “They’re a killer musical group first, a human interest story second. Actually, maybe bump that down to third. They’re great dancers, too.”

Audiences can see A2VT perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Bath Waterfront. The Waterfront Series is free for all and is co-sponsored by Main Street Bath and the Chocolate Church Arts Center. Visit mainstreetmaine.org/listing/summer-concert-series-bath-me/ for more information.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director of the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

Copy the Story Link