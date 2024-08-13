Dobro guitar master and 14-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas takes the stage with his band at Boothbay Harbor’s Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21. In addition to Douglas, The Jerry Douglas Band includes Daniel Kimbro on bass, Christian Sedelmyer on fiddle and Mike Seal on guitar.

Douglas is a band leader, producer, session musician and instructor. He has produced over a hundred albums and has been featured on over 1,600 studio albums. He’s a member of Alison Kraus & Union Station, co-bandleader for Transatlantic Sessions in the United Kingdom, founder for the Grammy winner bluegrass super-group The Earls of Leicester and he leads The Jerry Douglas Band.

Since 2017, The Jerry Douglas Band has been forging new paths into the musical horizon with deep roots in bluegrass and folk that spreads out into the Americana and jazz landscapes. In 2021, the band released an album, “Leftover Feelings,” with legendary singer songwriter John Hiatt. The album was nominated for a 2022 Grammy for “Best Americana Album,” and the band’s previous record, “What If,” also received a Grammy nomination for “Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.”

The Jerry Douglas Band performs at some of the top U.S. festivals, including Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Pilgrimage Music Festival, Big Ears Festival, DelFest, FreshGrass, Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Merlefest and many others.

Advance discounted tickets are $35 and available only directly from the Opera House box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling 633-5159. Regular tickets are $40 and available only at boothbayoperahouse.com. Audience members are reminded not to purchase tickets from any other online ticket site as the tickets may be fraudulent. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m.

