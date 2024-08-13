I’m a childless cat lady from Cape Elizabeth who cares about public schools, not because of my property value, but because we allow public education to deteriorate at our collective peril.

After the recent town council public hearing, however, I feel disenfranchised. Over three hours of public comments, all but a few speakers expressed support for the “middle ground” budget for schools that are in abysmal condition. Councilor Timothy Reiniger has said publicly that he suspects a coordinated effort in town because of the similar language used in messages and public comments flooding the council, to which I say “uh, yeah, dude.” We already voted in definitive numbers to put only the $90 million proposal on November’s ballot, approved by the school board. Then came anonymous mailers touting a $42 million “plan.” Who created and mailed those fliers? Why have some councilors latched onto this dubious plan, undermining the democratic process?

The actual coordinated effort appears to be between councilors whose embarrassingly obvious goal is to appeal to a minority whose sole concern is lower taxes by including two budget options on November’s ballot, counting on voters choosing the smaller number. A cynical tactic, and demoralizing because it may work.

Newsflash: both options increase taxes, but one is a guaranteed waste. I’m a local hairstylist, it’s not nothing for me to absorb a tax increase, but if anything is worth significant personal investment in my community, it’s public education. The only option on November’s ballot should be the middle ground $90 million.

Caroline Mitgang

Cape Elizabeth

