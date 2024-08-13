The Declaration of Independence lists a series of grievances against King George, III, as justification for the separation from England. Among these are a king who has “refused to assent to laws,” “obstruct(ed) laws for the naturalization of foreigners,” and discouraged migration; made “judges dependent on his will,” “cut off trade with all parts of the world,” and “incited domestic violence.”

In two years the Declaration of Independence will be 250 years old. Imagine King Donald I leading the celebration of our nation’s birthday.

Michael Jones

Brunswick

Copy the Story Link