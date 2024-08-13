Remember playing the peanut shell game as a child and trying to fool friends and family with a quick sleight of hand? There would be a few doubting friends who would challenge my magic skills and demand a “re-do,” even if they were unsatisfied with the next iteration.

That same “skill” is used regularly in the political forum with generally similar takeaways. Some political actors are more clever, if not outright devious in their craft. Just as in the shell game, one has to keep focused on reality and not fiction. Fast hands and fast talk can appear to cover misrepresentations.

Trump is a very polished shell gamesman. He uses his rambling style and obscure storytelling to engage, lie, confuse, misrepresent and amuse his audience. There are many of his listeners who are there to be entertained by the rambling discourse and are not necessarily inclined to do the requisite fact checks. They seemingly have a need for his brand of “humor” and no concerns about reality.

The non-Christian proudly told a crowd of strong Christians that, if he is elected, they will not have to worry about voting again. What is he really saying?

Games and storytelling are part of the political theater. We need creative vision and leadership, which he does not possess or exhibit. A narcissistic, convicted felon and atheist who wants to be all-powerful should no longer be allowed to play games with our country.

To paraphrase Butch Cassidy: “Just who is this guy?”

David Hyde

Pownal

