John “Jack” Palmer, the Herman man whose failed attempts to say “buttery, flaky crust” while filming a Dysart’s commercial went viral, has died.

Palmer repeatedly – and hilariously – flubbed his lines about the landmark truck stop’s chicken pot pie while filming a commercial with his wife, Sonya, in 2012. A reel of outtakes was seen by millions and earned him the nickname “buttery, flaky crust guy.” It was parodied in a skit on “Saturday Night Live” with comedians Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon six years later.

Palmer, a regular at Dysart’s, died Friday, according to a Facebook post by Dysart’s. He was 86.

“Thank you, Jack, for making MILLIONS of people laugh and smile. I have faith God serves Chicken Pot Pie in Heaven,” Ric Tyler, who directed the commercial and posted the reel of outtakes, said in a Facebook post shared by Dysart’s.

The Palmers found internet fame when the commercial outtakes video hit more than 5 million views. In the video, Jack Palmer is asked to say that the diner’s chicken pot pie has a “buttery, flaky crust,” which he repeats as “buttery flay crust,” “buttery flavored crust” and “buttery crispy crust” over a series of several takes.

When Sonya Palmer gets irritated with her husband’s flubs, she tries to read the line. But she also bungled it, coming out with “baked in a bake” and “baked in a buttery crispy flake,” much to his delight.

After the SNL skit came out in 2018, Jack Palmer told the Press Herald that going to Dysart’s for coffee had been part of their morning routine for years. He and his wife of more than 60 years happened to be there in 2012 when Sutherland Weston, the Bangor marketing firm filming the commercial, was looking for customers to film.

Jack Palmer said he had trouble at the start when the director counted down “three, two” and then didn’t say one for filming to begin. So he didn’t start talking.

“We probably had to do it over about 40 times,” Jack Palmer said. “I just couldn’t do it. My wife got a little perturbed, then they asked her to do it. That was fun, too.”

The Palmers said in 2018 that they didn’t mind when people recognized them from the video. They enjoyed the free coffee Dysart’s gave them for helping to make the restaurant famous.

But Jack Palmer stressed that he did not want to be called “famous.” He thought people enjoyed the video so much because he and his wife came off as very real.

“We were just being ourselves, being natural,” he said.

