A Lewiston man has pleaded guilty to stealing $144 from a Saco gas station during an armed robbery three years ago.

Max Gbetibouo, 51, was in U.S. District Court in Portland on Tuesday morning and pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the Class C offense. His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Gbetibouo walked into the Circle K on Portland Road in Saco around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2021, approached the clerk and demanded money, according to court records filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maine. Prosecutors say that he had a gun and that the incident was captured on surveillance footage.

The clerk opened the cash register, from which Gbetibouo took the $144. He fled on foot, and the clerk called 911. Police spent two hours processing the scene, prosecutors said.

Gbetibouo was indicted on Sept. 7, almost two years after the incident. He was arrested in May and has been in federal custody since then.

