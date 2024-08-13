The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is seeking experienced classical musicians to audition for the upcoming 2024-25 season from 7-9 p.m. on Aug. 28.

Musicians interested in auditioning should prepare two contrasting solos to demonstrate agility, tone quality and phrasing. Wind and brass players should prepare a handful of standard excerpts, while strings will be asked to play some scales. Auditionees must secure an appointment in advance by calling 315-1712 or emailing info@midcoastsymphony.org to set up an audition. For more information on the orchestra, go to midcoastsymphony.org.

The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra founded in 1990 that currently performs four concerts each season at both the Orion Performing Arts Center in Topsham and the Franco Center in Lewiston. Started as a chamber orchestra, there are now more than 80 members who perform a full range of orchestral literature from the classical to modern periods. A community-based organization, the orchestra draws players and audiences from south of Portland to Rockland along the coast, and inland from Augusta to the Lewiston-Auburn area. MSO members all volunteer their time to practice and perform with the group. Under the guidance of Music Director Rohan Smith, the orchestra continues to attract ever more professional-caliber musicians and award-winning guest artists.

