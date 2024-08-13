The decision about Yard South will soon be in the hands of South Portland City Council, a responsibility that must weigh heavily on the shoulders of all involved. They’ve heard the arguments for and against the project. I’m confident the vast majority of residents do not want Yard South. The few who do are misinformed as to what the project is and who it will serve.

Many think this is going to be affordable housing, where people can buy a home for under $400,000. They think housing costs and taxes will decrease because of increased inventory. This is not the case. And the need for new roads, new schools and upgraded public and private town resources will require the raising of taxes, as will the cost to the city for cleanup and repairs from rising sea levels.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nancy Wallerstein is a South Portland resident.

Traffic is another big concern.

The people who buy these places are not going to ride a bus or a bike. They will have one or two cars. Traffic from 1,000 residences and a hotel will cause further congestion down Broadway and the already busy intersection at Broadway and Cottage. Parking is also an issue. Yard South allots .75 parking space per unit. And what about added parking for restaurants, retail customers or visitors? Parking overflow will affect Bug Light Park and adjoining neighborhoods.

There is so much to consider. The project is very pretty and alluring on paper. Maybe I’ve missed it, but I have yet to see an elevation drawing clearly showing the scale of Yard South next to Bug Light. Even with the adjustment in height from 18 to 13 stories, most buildings will be five stories higher than Breakwater. They will block the sunset view from Bug Light and cast a shadow on this crown jewel of South Portland later in the day.

Concerned citizens feel they should be allowed to vote on a project of this magnitude. We should have a direct say in something that could change our lives so dramatically. The only power the citizens of South Portland have is to make our voices heard through our letters and our vote; we voted for you and must trust you to do the right thing.

There are many development possibilities under current zoning for the waterfront – shops, restaurants, green space, perhaps a small indoor venue for music, theater, a kids summer camp, classrooms, art/open studio/shops, etc. There are wonderful options that would benefit locals, tourism and the city. But whatever is done needs to keep the folks who live here in mind.

Those of us who live in Ferry Village love the small-town feel, our neighborhoods, the beaches, the park, the safety and the ease of life here. We’re aware that there is big money to be made in the real estate side of things. But please, don’t sell us out.

