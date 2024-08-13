Informal learning is any learning that occurs outside of a formal, structured setting, and is often self-directed and unplanned. It can be just as valuable as formal learning, as it can help members of the community develop skills and expand knowledge.

Learning at the Brick Store Museum can take the form of formal or informal learning: Museum staff partner with educators to support classroom learning, and also provide exhibits, programs and activities for multi-generations year-round.

In order to grow and sustain the museum’s capacity for education and outreach serving schools and public learning, the museum started the Stephen P. Spofford Education Fund to specifically fund the work Steve continuously championed during his life: education and discovery for all ages in our five historic buildings on Main Street.

The Brick Store Museum believes that exploring history is our roadmap to the future. The Spofford Education Advancement Fund fuels this vision. The fund is named in memory of Stephen P. Spofford, former Kennebunk Town Historian and president of the museum’s board, who passed away unexpectedly in 2019.

The museum seeks to raise $25,000 to support the Spofford funds’ initiatives by the end of the year, including: funding free/reduced cost programming; supporting museum educators and guest teachers; hiring teaching artists and speakers for public programming; installing family-accessible learning areas; among other initiatives to improve learning for our entire community.

The Brick Store Museum was recently accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, winning a Leadership in History Award for its Century Saturdays public programming via its website. The staff includes a museum educator and public engagement manager to focus on engaging multiple audiences and age ranges in its mission of history, art and culture education.

Anyone wishing to support the Spofford Education Fund at the Brick Store Museum can send donations to Brick Store Museum, 117 Main St., Kennebunk, ME 04043 or visit www.brickstoremuseum/support.

Cynthia Walker is executive director for the Brick Store Museum. She can be reached at207-985-4802.

