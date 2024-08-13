Loon Echo Land Trust (LELT) will host the Maine Outdoor Film Festival (MOFF) at Hacker’s Hill – owned and managed by the Bridgton-based nonprofit – at 174-238 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco on Friday, Aug. 16 at 8 p.m.

The film festival tours Maine with specially curated screenings of films about the outdoors, conservation, and recreation at a multitude of locations. The film program will last about two hours, with a 10-minute intermission.

Among the films to be shown are:

• “Portrait of a Seaweed Farmer Nick Mangini” which is about Nick Mangini who has been farming kelp since the infancy of Alaska’s budding industry.

• “Lone Wolf on Ragged Island” about a man is on the hunt for stories that are told by animals through their tracks in the fresh blanket of snow.

• Freeland – A White Grass Story” focuses on nordic skiing at the iconic White Grass Ski Area, and the mountain’s relationship to the Blackwater River kayaking community.

This is the sixth year in a row LELT has hosted a screening at Hacker’s Hill, according to a LELT press release. The event is free and open to the public. There is a suggested donation of $10 to benefit LELT, the stewardship of Hacker’s Hill, and land conservation efforts in the Lake Region. The films will begin 30 minutes after sunset (about 8 p.m.), but attendees are invited to come early to watch the sunset.

Those coming out for the films are advised to bring a blanket or chair, warm layers, and a flashlight. For more information and the full program of films, visit maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com/2024-casco. Notification of cancellation due to inclement weather will be posted on the Loon Echo Land Trust Facebook page.

Loon Echo Land Trust, founded in 1987, is a community supported nonprofit organization that protects land, ensures public access to the outdoors, and builds and maintains recreational trails in Raymond, Casco, Naples, Harrison, Sebago, Bridgton, and Denmark. The organization currently conserves over 9,100 acres of land and manages a 35 mile trail network across the Lake Region. For more information about LELT properties, upcoming events, or how to get involved, visit LELT.org or their Facebook page.

