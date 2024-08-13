River Arts’ annual “Abtract” show featuring a collection of abstract art by artists from across the state opened Tuesday, Aug. 13, and runs through Sept. 21. An opening reception is from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The public is invited to meet the artists, engage in lively discussion and enjoy light refreshments while taking in the show, which captures the energy of the thriving contemporary abstract art scene in Maine.

Juror Alan Crichton selected 84 pieces by 82 artists from a total of 172 submitted pieces by 121 artists for the exhibition.

“I was impressed by the quality of all the submitted work,” Crichton said in a prepared release. “I had many tough choices to make as I tried to keep my attention on the theme of the show: ‘Abstract.’ My job was to feature works that expressed human experiences in visual terms of form, color, gesture, line and plane. I am hoping that all the submitted works will be included in future exhibits.”

In conjunction with the opening of “Abstract” in the main gallery, a solo show, Alice de Mauriac’s “True Confessions,” continues in the in the River Room through Aug. 21. De Mauriac’s work speaks metaphorically of the depths and complexity of the human spirit.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit riverartsme.org or call the gallery at 563-6868.

