Nathan Hickey hit an RBI double and Drew Ehrhard a two-run triple in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Portland Sea Dogs to a 5-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday in Binghamton, New York.

Ehrhard hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 2-2 and send it to extra innings.

Connelly Early pitched five innings, allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out five and walking two for Portland.

Kristian Campbell went 0 for 4 and had his 26-game on-base streak snapped.

Copy the Story Link