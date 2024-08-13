The selection of Tim Walz as Kamala Harris’s running mate has injected new energy into immigrant communities, particularly in states like Maine, where immigrants have often felt overlooked by national politics, threatened continuously by Trump with mass deportation and defunding programs that support them.

Before Walz’s selection, the immigrant community in Maine, including many asylum seekers and refugees, was becoming increasingly disillusioned with the Biden administration. Frustration was growing over the administration’s slow progress on immigration issues, such as the unfulfilled promise to resettle 125,000 refugees, a move that could have facilitated family reunification for many. There was also disappointment over the lack of decisive action on critical issues like the Gaza conflict. However, Walz’s addition to the Harris ticket has sparked a renewed sense of hope and activism within these communities.

Although he may be new to many in Maine, immigrants have long known about him because of his strong stance on gun control and his support for immigrant communities. He has even participated in several Independence Day celebrations for immigrants’ countries of origin. In Maine, the shift in sentiment is noticeable. Where there was once quiet resignation, there is now a palpable buzz of excitement. Community coffee shops and social media platforms are alive with discussions about the upcoming election, with many immigrants expressing newfound enthusiasm for the Harris-Walz ticket. One key reason for this enthusiasm is Walz’s record as governor of Minnesota, where he has been a strong advocate for immigrant rights.

His support for policies like allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses has deeply resonated with immigrant communities, particularly those seeking asylum in Maine who face similar challenges but lack the same level of support. A Maine taxi driver who previously lived in Minnesota shared with me that he personally met Walz and described him as “cool” and relatable. This personal connection, combined with Walz’s pro-immigrant policies, has made him a popular figure among immigrants, which has led to social media being filled with posts and photos of Walz with members of the immigrant community, further solidifying his appeal.

Walz’s efforts to change the Minnesota state flag, which sparked controversy among far-right groups who falsely claimed it resembled the Somali flag, have only increased his support among immigrants. These baseless accusations have highlighted the growing xenophobia and anti-immigrant sentiment in the U.S., and many immigrants see Walz as a leader who is willing to stand up against such hatred.

The excitement surrounding the Harris-Walz ticket in Maine is also fueled by the hope that their administration will address key issues facing immigrant communities. Many immigrants in Maine are hoping for an increase in refugee resettlement numbers, better access to education, jobs and health care, and a reduction in anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies. They believe that Walz will be a strong advocate for their communities.

During the coffee chats in Portland, a few immigrants expressed hope that Harris and Walz should visit Maine for a rally and that they will be upfront in the rally, noting that the energy and enthusiasm for their campaign did not exist when Biden was running for reelection. This renewed sense of hope is a testament to the impact that a vice-presidential pick can have on energizing a base that had previously felt disconnected from the political process.

As the election approaches and Trump’s rhetoric toward immigrants continues, along with his insistence on mass deportations and crackdowns, it is clear that the immigrant communities in Maine are ready to rally behind Harris and Walz. They see this ticket as a chance to bring about real change, to reunite with their families, and to build a better future for themselves and their children.

