A reorganization of the civil process division of York County Sheriff’s Office means two part-time positions will change to a full-time one, bringing the total number of full-time positions to three.

It also means an increase in the pay rate of 5% for the division, the first, other than cost-of-living adjustments, in several years.

York County Commissioners approved the reorganization and pay adjustments at an Aug. 7 meeting.

The reorganization comes as one of the part-time positions has been vacant for and attempts to fill it have been unfruitful, said York County Sheriff William King. The remaining part-time employee’s availability is such that the position is more suited to a reserve status, where the individual would fill in as needed when available, he said.

Creating one full-time position from two part-time positions, “would greatly enhance our ability to recruit an individual for this position as well as allow us to meet the demands of the civil process,” said King.

Civil process deputies serve civil paperwork including small claims, divorce, foreclosure, Maine Department of Health and Human Service matters and an array of other court-related paperwork, within York County. The division is funded by fees charged for serving the paperwork.

The sheriff noted that civil deputies are required to have law enforcement certification, which he described as a “force multiplier.”

“Civil deputies have come across fires, auto crashes, and serious traffic violations and were able to assist other law enforcement agencies,” he said.

The division currently serves 17,000 legal documents annually to people throughout the 29 municipalities in York County.

“I completely understanding why you would want to do that,” said Commissioner Donna Ring of the proposed changes. “I think it’s probably necessary.” Ring went on to say she believes the division should fall under the county budget, rather than remain a self-sustaining fund.

York County Manager Greg Zinser said the current system offers a greater level of control over operations.

Commission Chair Richard Dutremble said that is a topic for the budget season, which begins at the commissioner level in April.

As to his request for a 5% pay increase for those employed by the division, King pointed out that the pay rate in York County is not competitive with what other counties pay their civil process deputies.

The base rate for a York County civil process deputy has been $22.88 per hour. The rate in Waldo County is $22.91; in Androscoggin, a range of $22.07 to $29.30; $35.13 in Penobscot; $25.85 to $28.38 in Cumberland; and $29.64 to $30.30 in Sagadahoc County, according to information provided by King. In Penobscot County, the supervisor rate was $42.18 per hour, and is just under $27 an hour in York County.

Commissioner Justin Chenette asked when the last time the pay rate was addressed.

“It was five or six years ago when the initial pay rates were established,” said Zinser, referring to an initial reorganization that shifted the civil deputies from being contracted workers to county employees. “And they have not been revisited since then.”

Zinser noted the civil division employees receive cost of living adjustments.

Commissioners voted unanimously to reclassify the existing part-time employee to reserve status, to merge the two part-time positions into one full-time position, and to increase the pay rate by 5%.

