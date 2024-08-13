During the September 2022 Wiscasset Art Walk, musicians Chris Lannon and Rick Turcotte were playing their blues and country on the sidewalk when a woman carrying a violin stepped up. Lannon recognized her and invited her to join in. Almost two years later, that violinist, Nanci Stein, is the featured performer with The Long Branch Boys for the Wiscasset Art Walk from 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 29.

“When I’m driving down the street and I see musicians, I want to stop to listen,” she said in a prepared release.

Stein said that back in 2012, she was in the audience when The Long Branch Boys were playing a gig. During a break, she approached the band and asked, “Are you guys interested in a fiddler?” And she has been playing with them ever since. In addition to Stein, today’s Long Branch Boys are Bill Donovan and John Favreau. They mostly play bluegrass, country and other folk tunes from the ’60s and ’70s, and share their vocal harmonies.

The Long Branch Boys get gigs from word of mouth and play their repertoire regularly at the Cumberland Farmers’ Market, the annual Maine Fiber Frolics and at other community events. The musicians also play classic rock ‘n’ roll, as Eagles Way, with their drummer, Matt Ahlers, at O’Donoghue’s in Brunswick.

The Wiscasset Art Walk’s 2024 season continues on Thursdays through Sept. 26. Enjoy the village collection of fine galleries, one-of-a-kind shops, a variety of excellent food stops (including MAZU food truck), free horse and wagon rides around town, and lots of sidewalk activities.

For more information about Wiscasset Art Walk, visit wiscassetartwalk.org or email to wiscassetartwalk@gmail.com. Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of Wiscasset Creative Alliance.

