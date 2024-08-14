The cause of death for a Washburn man whose body was found in April remains unknown, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said.

Erik Foote’s final cause of death has been listed as undetermined, office administrator Lindsey Chasteen said in an email Wednesday. No further details were available.

Foote, a 39-year-old military veteran, was last seen alive walking down a road on Jan. 30, when he was picked up by then-Washburn police Sgt. Chandler Cole. Cole initially reported that he had dropped Foote off at a convenience store but later told the man’s parents that he had been dropped off at a hospital.

A police investigation found that Cole had altered his report to reference a drop-off at the hospital, but The Associated Press reported that there are no hospital records to back that story.

Following a monthslong search effort, Foote’s body was found in late April on the banks of the Aroostook River in Caribou, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

Earlier that month, Cole was charged with unsworn falsification, aggravated forgery, falsifying evidence and tampering with public records. His trial is slated to begin Sept. 11, The County reported.

Copy the Story Link